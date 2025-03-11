Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie's three-month-old 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast bags top honors at 2025 iHeart Podcast Awards

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce is making waves in the podcasting world. Her show, "Not Gonna Lie," won a top award at the 2025 iHeart Podcast Awards in the Best Emerging category. It is impressive for a podcast that started just three months ago, on Dec. 5, 2024.

Kylie began the podcast to share her honest experiences as a mother and talk about family life. Her open and relatable discussions about parenting, relationships, and raising her three daughters; Wyatt, Ellie and Bennett; quickly won over listeners.

The podcast became hugely popular, even reaching No. 1 on some platforms and gaining over 290,000 YouTube subscribers in a short time.

Kylie Kelce’s 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast's star-studded guest list since December 2024

The first episode of Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie's 'NGL' podcast featured actress Kaitlin Olson, who talked about her pregnancy and thoughts on gender reveals.

Comedian Chelsea Handler later brought humor by celebrating her 50th birthday, her tradition of skiing in a bikini, and why she chose not to have kids.

Sports journalist Erin Andrews opened up about her surrogacy journey and her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Soccer star Alex Morgan shared her thoughts on pregnancy conversations, the U.S. Women’s National Team’s legacy, and her future plans.

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas talked about the hard work needed to compete at the highest level and how athletes take care of their mental health.

Social media personality Drew Afualo discussed body confidence, handling online hate, and the possibility of Kylie’s family getting a minivan.

The podcast also includes voices from women in the NFL community. Allison Kuch, wife of Isaac Rochell, spoke about balancing football, family and personal dreams.

Kristin Juszczyk, married to Kyle Juszczyk, shared her experiences of motherhood and supporting her husband’s career.

Sports reporter Charissa Thompson talked about her decision not to have kids, adopting a kitten, and her thoughts on the “Elf on the Shelf” holiday tradition.

Pop culture expert Amanda Hirsch shared insights on social media trends and celebrity news.

