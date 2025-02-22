Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gives unfiltered take on Kristin Juszczyk’s success

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opened up about Kristin Juszczyk's success on her podcast. On Thursday's episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Kristin joined the ex-Eagles player's wife and had a long discussion about kids and fashion-related stuff, among other things.

Ad

In the podcast, Kyle Juszczyk's wife and Kylie Kelce also talked about their careers and work. Kylie asked Kristin a bit about how she dealt with people critical of her work.

In response to Kylie's question, Kristin opened up about the kind of messages she received from people, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh my God, they're all in my inbox. 'Hey, following up!' It's like, 'Hey, so sorry we didn't answer you three years ago. Following up—would love to collab!'"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kylie was quick to talk about her successful career of Kristin and asked if she ignored these messages.

"Are you like, 'Kiss my a**?'" Kylie asked.

To which Kristin agreed, saying:

"Yes, 100%!"

"You should, a little," Kylie replied.

Ad

Kristin Juszczyk achieved success with her apparel design work. She was initially in the real estate market; however, once her husband Kyle signed with the San Francisco 49ers, the couple relocated across the country, during which Kristin pursued her passion for clothes design. She is most recognized for creating NFL game-day ensembles.

Kylie Kelce makes feelings clear about the term "WAG"

In the latest episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the podcast host also discussed the term "WAG." Kylie made her point clear that she "personally" doesn't like to be identified as a "WAG."

Ad

Speaking of the term, Kylie said:

"I personally do not identify as a 'WAG.' First of all, I'm retired, so I don't have to anymore. I've always found that there is a certain degree of a negative connotation with the term 'WAG.'"

Ad

Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie has gained immense popularity among fans.

Interestingly, her husband Jason Kelce also ventured into the podcasting industry. He successfully runs his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce and also launched his late-night show, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations