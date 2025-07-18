Brittany Mahomes is known for her fashion game. On Thursday, she praised Kristin Juszczyk’s Instagram post from the 33rd annual ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kristin, wife of Kyle Juszczyk, wore a Sydney Sweeney-inspired outfit that resembled the Hollywood actress's Cinema Con look. Patrick Mahomes' wife left a two-word message for Kristin in the comment section.

“So good🔥.”

Not only did the Chiefs’ wife praise Kristin, but Claire Kittle, wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, also complimented her friend in the comments.

What waist!!!!!!? 🔥❤️,” San Francisco’s tight-end wife wrote.

Kristin wore a beautiful strapless light pink satin gown with a fitted, corset-style top with boning details. The dress also had a wide satin belt that highlighted her waist. She accessorized her outfit with a layered diamond necklace, diamond ear-studs, and silver heels.

Meanwhile, the 49ers fullback wore an all-black suit paired with a black shirt and finished his look with black shoes. Have a look:

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes gets honest about Kristin Juszczyk's Sydney Sweeney-inspired 2025 ESPYs outfit [IG/@kristinjuszczy]k

Brittany Mahomes talks motherhood and wellness

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are proud parents of three children: Sterling Skye Mahomes, born in February 2021; Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022; and their youngest, Golden Raye, born in January 2025.

On a podcast episode with ‘Whoop’ last month, the Chiefs QB's wife opened up about her pregnancy journey, offered helpful advice for other expectant mothers, and shared insights from her personal experience. She said,

“I think just mine is like self-care and taking time for yourself. A big one for me is obviously working out, so I make sure that, you know, I get that in weekly as many times as I can."

"Obviously, things happen, you're busy, sometimes you can't get it in, but definitely making that a priority and then just making sure that you're still taking care of yourself so that you can be mentally and physically there for your child,” Brittany added. (Timestamp: 04:35)

Brittany added that her most recent pregnancy was harder because she had two young kids to care for. Unlike her first pregnancy with Sterling, when she could rest and nap freely, this time she was constantly busy.

