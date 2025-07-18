  • home icon
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin recreates Sydney Sweeney's CinemaCon looks/outfit for 2025 ESPY Awards [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 18, 2025 11:53 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin recreates Sydney Sweeney (Imgae Source: Getty)

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, recreated Sydney Sweeney’s CinemaCon look for the 2025 ESPY Awards. The San Francisco 49ers' fullback attended the award show this week in Los Angeles with his wife.

Kristin shared a glimpse of the outing on Thursday. She posted several pictures with her husband. She wrote:

"A night of sports & gowns 😍 doesn’t get better than that! 2025 ESPYS ✨ 📸 @lucioandreozzifoto"
Kristin wore an off-shoulder outfit, including a corset top and an ankle-length pencil skirt with a belt. Sweeney wore a similar dress at the Wiederhoeft SS/25 runway to attend the CinemaCon event. Her look was styled by Molly Dickson. She wore a silver double-faced silk satin corset with an ankle-length, belted skirt.

Kyle Juszczyk enjoys golf date with Kristin before the ESPY Awards

Kyle Juszczyk competed at the 2025 American Century Championship last week before the ESPY Awards. His wife shared snaps of their fun-filled outing in Nevada on her Instagram account earlier this week.

"A weekend of golf, extreme sports and quality time with our favorite people ⛳️✨ @acchampionship," she wrote in the caption.
Kristin shared a snap of herself posing by the side of a lake during sunset. She styled an off-shoulder white belted dress and, for accessories, donned bracelets and matching earrings. This was followed by a snap with her husband, who wore a comfortable t-shirt and shorts. She also posted a picture of the golf outing of the NFL star.

Kyle Juszczyk had a decent outing at the star-studded golf event. He settled in a tie for 59th place in the three-day event alongside Vince Carter and Mike Vrabel. Juszczyk’s teammate, George Kittle, also competed in the event and finished 81st.

The San Francisco 49ers will begin their camp on July 23. Last season, the Niners wrapped up the season with a 6-11 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They will hope for a bounce-back season, starting with the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

Edited by Krutik Jain
