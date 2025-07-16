San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk spent time away from the field playing golf over the weekend. He played in the three-day American Century Championship, a celebrity golf event.

The tournament wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, and on Tuesday, Kyle's wife Kristin shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account. She posted several pictures with her husband, and in the caption, she shared her experience. She wrote:

"A weekend of golf, extreme sports and quality time with our favorite people ⛳️✨ @acchampionship"

Kristin grabbed attention in her stunning strapless white dress as she posed by the lakeside around sunset. Social media star Olivia Dunne reacted to her post with heart eyes emoji. Kyle Juszczyk also reacted to his wife’s post. He wrote:

"Also wish that red number stuck around longer…"

Juszczyk was joined by George Kittle at the golf event, and he reacted to the post as well.

"You’re really cool but I love your husband." he wrote.

Olivia Dunne reacts as Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin embraces sunset glow in bold strapless dress in Nevada/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk shared a romantic picture with Kyle in the first slide of the post, followed by a few more snaps of the fullback playing golf. In one of the snaps, she posed with Kittle and his wife Claire. Kristin also posted glimpses of her having fun in Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, on the greens at the American Century Championship, Kyle Juszczyk had a tough time. After three rounds, he was tied for 59th place, while Kittle settled in 81st position. Joe Pavelski won the event.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shares summer photo dump

In an Instagram post on July 2, Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shared a few snapshots of her summer outing. She shared pictures of her travels along with glimpses of her beach vacation with Kyle and their friends.

"East coast summer, " she wrote in the caption:

In the first snap, Kristin posed standing barefoot on the sand. She styled for the outing in swimwear, which she paired with capri jeans. The fashion designer also shared a video of her playing golf by the side of the lake, hitting the ball into the water, along with a snap of the television screen watching "Center Stage," and an adorable candid snap of a cat from a flight.

