Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes poses in red swimsuit during her vacation in Mexico 7 months post-partum

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared pictures from her recent vacation with family. The quarterback's wife went to Mexico and gave her 2,100,000 Instagram followers a glimpse into her sunny getaway.

Ad

Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday wearing a red one-shoulder swimsuit. This sizzling look from Mahomes' wife comes just seven months post-partum. She accessorized her red swimwear with large black sunglasses while posing in an infinity pool with the ocean in the background.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany poses in red swimsuit during her vacation in Mexico 7 months post-partum [IG/@brittanylynne]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another story, Brittany posted a sweet photo of her kids, Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Bronze go take picture with your sister...... grabs her hand and takes off running 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ This dude is the funniest kid 🤣,” Brittany captioned her story.

Sterling wore a light pink and white floral dress with puffed sleeves, paired with soft pink slip-on sandals. Bronze wore a light green button-up shirt with a fun white tropical print, paired with cream-colored shorts and beige shoes.

Patrick Mahomes' children [IG/@brittanylynne]

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, in January this year.

Ad

Also read: Brittany Mahomes shows off special swimsuit for 4th of July outing on private yacht

Brittany Mahomes talks postpartum fitness after baby No.3

Brittany Mahomes shared her experience about her postpartum recovery. On a podcast episode with "Whoop" last month, she opened up about what it’s been like getting back into fitness after giving birth to her third child, Golden Raye, in January 2025.

Ad

“Slow and steady is definitely the approach you need to take after you have a baby. You can't just jump back into what you were doing before. It could really hurt you," Brittant said.

"But the six weeks, once you're cleared from the doctor, you can start moving. And I think I've really, really focused on my core engagement and my pelvic floor this go-around. Like last time, I kind of hurt my back. It was kind of all over the place," Mahomes' wife added. [8:08]

Ad

Ad

Brittany Mahomes explained that she’s being more careful post-pregnancy, taking her workouts slower, increasing weights little by little, and focusing on her breathing, core, and pelvic floor. Her main objective was to avoid injuries and stay on the right track during her recovery.

Also read: "I remember waking Brittany up" - Patrick Mahomes recalls gut punch moment in finding out Luka Doncic's shocking trade to Lakers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.