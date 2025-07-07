Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shows off special swimsuit for 4th of July outing on private yacht

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, celebrated the Fourth of July with a sun-soaked escape aboard a private yacht in Miami. The Kansas City Current co-owner gave fans a glimpse of her celebratory outing.

She wore a striking blue one-piece swimsuit that drew attention on social media.

Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her seated on the deck in a sleek suit.

“My swimsuit,” Brittany wrote on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's ig story (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

According to product details she posted, the design by Luli Fama includes adjustable ties, supportive underwire cup, and distinctive side lacing, retailing for $188.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with friends as training camp approaches

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes spent the holiday with their circle of friends, gathering seven couples for a day on the water. Group photos posted by Brittany’s friend, Cassidy Greinert, showed everyone embracing the red, white and blue theme.

In several snaps, guests wore matching hats emblazoned with “1995,” a nod to shared milestone birthdays among the crew. The Miami skyline provided a vivid backdrop as the group celebrated the holiday together.

Notably absent were Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his partner, Taylor Swift. They were last spotted on Tuesday dining near Kelce’s hometown in Ohio.

While Brittany’s fashion drew plenty of buzz, Patrick also turned heads with his athletic form. Earlier this year, he made headlines for joking about his so-called “dad bod” after shirtless locker-room celebrations circulated online.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSzn,” Patrick tweeted on Feb. 1.

Patrick's longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, emphasized to PEOPLE that his build is carefully calibrated to handle the physical demands of the game. This included absorbing hits throughout the season.

This Miami getaway offered a final pause before the Chiefs pivot to preseason preparations. Kansas City’s training camp is set to open July 22 at Missouri Western State University. The first preseason matchup is scheduled against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9.

