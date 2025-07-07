  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shows off special swimsuit for 4th of July outing on private yacht

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shows off special swimsuit for 4th of July outing on private yacht

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 07, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (image credit: IMAGN)

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, celebrated the Fourth of July with a sun-soaked escape aboard a private yacht in Miami. The Kansas City Current co-owner gave fans a glimpse of her celebratory outing.

Ad

She wore a striking blue one-piece swimsuit that drew attention on social media.

Brittany shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing her seated on the deck in a sleek suit.

“My swimsuit,” Brittany wrote on Sunday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany&#039;s ig story (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's ig story (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

According to product details she posted, the design by Luli Fama includes adjustable ties, supportive underwire cup, and distinctive side lacing, retailing for $188.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with friends as training camp approaches

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal - Source: Imagn

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes spent the holiday with their circle of friends, gathering seven couples for a day on the water. Group photos posted by Brittany’s friend, Cassidy Greinert, showed everyone embracing the red, white and blue theme.

Ad

In several snaps, guests wore matching hats emblazoned with “1995,” a nod to shared milestone birthdays among the crew. The Miami skyline provided a vivid backdrop as the group celebrated the holiday together.

Notably absent were Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his partner, Taylor Swift. They were last spotted on Tuesday dining near Kelce’s hometown in Ohio.

While Brittany’s fashion drew plenty of buzz, Patrick also turned heads with his athletic form. Earlier this year, he made headlines for joking about his so-called “dad bod” after shirtless locker-room celebrations circulated online.

Ad
“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSzn,” Patrick tweeted on Feb. 1.

Patrick's longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, emphasized to PEOPLE that his build is carefully calibrated to handle the physical demands of the game. This included absorbing hits throughout the season.

This Miami getaway offered a final pause before the Chiefs pivot to preseason preparations. Kansas City’s training camp is set to open July 22 at Missouri Western State University. The first preseason matchup is scheduled against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications