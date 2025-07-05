Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares first glimpse of their outing on 4th of July with friend Miranda Hogue

Brittany Mahomes gave fans a peek into her Fourth of July celebration with husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their friends, couple Summitt Hogue and Miranda Hogue. Brittany reposted Summitt's Instagram Story, where the SI Swimsuit model was seen happily posing with Chiefs QB on a yacht as it sailed by.

Brittany chose a blue swimsuit with a white polka-dotted jacket. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' quarterback wore blue shorts.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @BrittanyLynne)

Last year, the couple's Fourth of July celebration with the Hogue's happened overseas. The crew spent the holiday in London, attending Morgan Wallen’s concert at BST Hyde Park.

Brittany shared an Instagram Story featuring Patrick hugging her in front of the stage backdrop.

Miranda Hogue appeared in a boomerang clip with Brittany.

Patrick also posed with Summitt Hogue, showing off their Fourth of July fits.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @BrittanyLynne)

The pitstop was part of their European tour.

Around this time last year, Brittany Mahomes was pregnant with baby No. 3. She and Patrick Mahomes revealed the news in a joint post on July 12, saying,

“Round three, here we come."

Just a week later, they announced they were expecting another girl, with daughter, Sterling Skye, helping reveal the gender in a Tic-Tac-Toe-themed celebration.

Golden Raye Mahomes was born on January 12, joining big sister Sterling Skye and big brother Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany's 4th of July 2023 was adventurous

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated the Fourth of July 2023 with an escape to nature. They opted for an adventurous hiking trip far from the usual fireworks and fanfare.

The couple hit the trails with their kids, Sterling Skye and Bronze. Brittany shared snaps of Sterling riding in a hiking backpack and Bronze enjoying the scenery.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

One photo featured the whole family posing with a “Happy 4th of July” message.

Patrick and Brittany also posted solo shots, smiling in hiking gear.

