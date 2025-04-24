Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany poses confidently in monokini months after giving birth to Golden Raye

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently enjoyed a fun trip with friends to Turks and Caicos. From the vacation, she shared a photo of herself in a black monokini on Instagram story.

In the picture posted on Wednesday, Brittany is standing on a rock by the ocean. She is wearing a stylish black swimsuit with cut-out designs and a big beige sunhat.

“Lots of request for this swimsuit! So here ya go 😊,” she wrote in caption with the direct link to purchase the beachwear.

For the fashionistas, Brittany's monokini is made from 85% recycled nylon and 15% spandex. The inside lining is 100% polyester. The swimsuit has removable padding. The neckline can be worn in two ways, as a deep V or as a high crossover style. It has straps that tie around the neck like a halter top. There is a small cut-out design in the front center. The back closes with a hook.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany 's youngest child, Golden Raye Mahomes, was born on Jan. 12, 2025. Golden joins her siblings, Sterling Skye and Bronze, in the Mahomes family.

Posting more pictures from the all girls' trip, Brittany wrote on Apr. 21:

"Spent last week celebrating my best friends 30th! Couldn’t have had a better time with my dawg! I love you sista, Cheers to your thirties🥂💖"

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is working to get back her pre-natal body

Taking to Instagram, Brittany Mahomes' trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek posted a video of the Chiefs QB's wife lifting weights.

Describing Brittany's sincerity, Betina, who is a Nike Global trainer, wrote:

"Queen B is back under the bar. Just 3 months postpartum with baby 3. This kind of progress doesn’t happen overnight - she’s been showing up consistently, often with her little ones along for the ride. Big focus on breathwork, core, and pelvic floor recovery."

The trainer added:

"She put in so much thoughtful, consistent work during pregnancyin KC, and it’s paying off now in such a powerful way. So proud of her dedication and strength!"

That said, Brittany fractured her back after her second pregnancy. It was linked to weakened pelvic floor muscles from childbirth.

After hitting rock bottom, Patrick Mahomes' wife recovered step by step. She started with easy exercises that are gentle on the body and help make her tummy muscles stronger.

