  Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares first family portrait with their newborn daughter Golden Raye on Easter

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares first family portrait with their newborn daughter Golden Raye on Easter

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:10 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

On Easter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, posted a photo with their newborn daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes. In the picture, Brittany held the newborn, while her other two children, Sterling Skye and Bronze, posed beside their parent. The Instagram Carousel post also included more pictures.

Golden Raye, the youngest of the Mahomes children, was born on Jan. 12. She is the couple's third child, joining her siblings Sterling Skye and Bronze. The news of her birth was shared during the Chiefs’ playoff bye week.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany recently took their kids to Disneyland

Last week, Brittany Mahomes posted pictures from their trip to Disney World with Patrick Mahomes, alongside their two other kids, Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brittany described the trip as “the best trip with our besties.”

The photos showed Sterling having a blast meeting famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

She and her friends even wore matching outfits on some parts of the trip.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes started dating in March 2012.

Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020. They got married in Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

In October 2020, they announced the news of their first child, Sterling Skye.

Their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, was born in November 2022.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
