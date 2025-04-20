Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares first family portrait with their newborn daughter Golden Raye on Easter

On Easter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, posted a photo with their newborn daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes. In the picture, Brittany held the newborn, while her other two children, Sterling Skye and Bronze, posed beside their parent. The Instagram Carousel post also included more pictures.

Golden Raye, the youngest of the Mahomes children, was born on Jan. 12. She is the couple's third child, joining her siblings Sterling Skye and Bronze. The news of her birth was shared during the Chiefs’ playoff bye week.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany recently took their kids to Disneyland

Last week, Brittany Mahomes posted pictures from their trip to Disney World with Patrick Mahomes, alongside their two other kids, Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brittany described the trip as “the best trip with our besties.”

The photos showed Sterling having a blast meeting famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

She and her friends even wore matching outfits on some parts of the trip.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes started dating in March 2012.

Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020. They got married in Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

In October 2020, they announced the news of their first child, Sterling Skye.

Their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, was born in November 2022.

