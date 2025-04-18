"Bunch of f**king woke liberals" - Brittany Mahomes labelled "loser wife" by John Rocker in feud with Patrick Mahomes' father

On Friday, ex-Major League Baseball pitcher John Rocker attacked NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on social media. He accused them of causing the cancellation of his celebrity boxing bout. Rocker's posts on X rekindled a feud that started during Super Bowl week in February 2025.

Rocker, an ex-Atlanta Braves relief pitcher, was set to box Patrick Mahomes Sr. in a Barstool Sports "Rough N Rowdy" boxing match. Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is also a retired professional baseball player who pitched in the minor leagues.

On April 18, 2025, the scheduled date of the Wheeling, West Virginia boxing match, Rocker vented on his X page about the scrapped bout. TMZ covered his post shortly after.

"Today is the day I was supposed to fight Pat Mahomes Sr." said Rocker. "Instead of fighting today he backed out like a little bitch because his son and his loser wife decided it'd be a bad look to the family name for him to get in the ring. Bunch of f***ing woke liberals."

The fight was originally announced by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on February 12, 2025. This was following what appeared to be a heated confrontation between Rocker and Mahomes Sr. on Bourbon Street during Super Bowl week. The event was later canceled in late February.

Patrick Mahomes's wife is focusing on family rather than the drama

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Court documents related to Pat Mahomes Sr.'s recent DWI case revealed that the apparent feud between the two former baseball players was manufactured for publicity. According to TMZ, Mahomes Sr. admitted the confrontation "was a staged altercation to get publicity for a celebrity boxing match."

The elder Mahomes stood to earn at least $85,000 for participating in the boxing match before it was called off. After the cancellation, he shifted his focus to an autograph show in Minnesota instead.

Dave Portnoy suggested on "The Unnamed Show" podcast that Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Mahomes were responsible for shutting down the fight. Portnoy claimed that "[Patrick] Mahomes' agent and Brittany - from what I am told - intervened and were like, 'There's no way this fight's happening. We're going to cut this guy off if he does it."

The Mahomes family has not publicly addressed Rocker's accusations or the fight cancellation. Just two days before Rocker's outburst, Brittany Mahomes had posted family vacation photos on social media. The post shows the couple at Disney with their three children - Sterling, Bronze and Golden Raye Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is set to enter his ninth NFL season following a solid 2024-25 campaign where he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. Despite his impressive performance, the Chiefs finished the season with a 17-3 record but fell short in Super Bowl LIX, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

