Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending quality time with his daughter, Sterling, this offseason. On Friday, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing Sterling holding a fish and smiling at the camera. He added two heart emojis to the image. Patrick's wife, Brittany, reshared it on her account.

Ad

"I can't even handle this," Brittany wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star's offseason activity with daughter, Instagram (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple's third child, Golden Raye, joined the Mahomes family on Jan. 12, following big sister Sterling Skye (born Feb. 20, 2021) and brother Bronze (Nov. 28, 2022).

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick, who has publicly spoken about parenthood in past interviews, once outlined his parenting style as hands-off by design. In 2022, during an episode of “Football in America,” he said that he plans to guide his kids with fundamentals but won’t funnel them toward athletics or any specific path. He credited his parents’ unforced support for allowing him to find football on his terms.

While family moments defined his offseason, the 2024 campaign was marked by milestones and a grinding postseason. Mahomes became the Chiefs’ all-time passing yards leader, recording his 77th win as a starter and surpassing Tom Brady and Roger Staubach in wins through 100 starts. He also became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 30,000 passing yards, doing so in 103 games.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany skipped acknowledging Zoe Mahomes' birthday

Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt tribute for her close friend Miranda Hogue’s 30th birthday, but didn’t acknowledge Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister Zoe’s 11th birthday, which was a week before.

Zoe's parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Anika Cooper, both shared tributes on social media. Mahomes Sr. shared a dance video while Cooper wrote an emotional post. However, neither Patrick nor Brittany extended a public birthday message.

The lack of recognition has raised questions among fans, with some wondering whether it was an intentional oversight or an unintentional omission. The Mahomes family has yet to address the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.