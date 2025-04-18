  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star's offseason activity with daughter

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star's offseason activity with daughter

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:22 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Qualifying - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Qualifying (image credit: getty)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending quality time with his daughter, Sterling, this offseason. On Friday, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing Sterling holding a fish and smiling at the camera. He added two heart emojis to the image. Patrick's wife, Brittany, reshared it on her account.

Ad
"I can't even handle this," Brittany wrote.
Patrick Mahomes&#039; wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star&#039;s offseason activity with daughter, Instagram (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star's offseason activity with daughter, Instagram (image credit: instagram/brittanylynne)

The couple's third child, Golden Raye, joined the Mahomes family on Jan. 12, following big sister Sterling Skye (born Feb. 20, 2021) and brother Bronze (Nov. 28, 2022).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick, who has publicly spoken about parenthood in past interviews, once outlined his parenting style as hands-off by design. In 2022, during an episode of “Football in America,” he said that he plans to guide his kids with fundamentals but won’t funnel them toward athletics or any specific path. He credited his parents’ unforced support for allowing him to find football on his terms.

While family moments defined his offseason, the 2024 campaign was marked by milestones and a grinding postseason. Mahomes became the Chiefs’ all-time passing yards leader, recording his 77th win as a starter and surpassing Tom Brady and Roger Staubach in wins through 100 starts. He also became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 30,000 passing yards, doing so in 103 games.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany skipped acknowledging Zoe Mahomes' birthday

Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt tribute for her close friend Miranda Hogue’s 30th birthday, but didn’t acknowledge Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister Zoe’s 11th birthday, which was a week before.

Zoe's parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Anika Cooper, both shared tributes on social media. Mahomes Sr. shared a dance video while Cooper wrote an emotional post. However, neither Patrick nor Brittany extended a public birthday message.

The lack of recognition has raised questions among fans, with some wondering whether it was an intentional oversight or an unintentional omission. The Mahomes family has yet to address the situation.

About the author
Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications