Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany leaves 5-word reaction to Chiefs star's offseason activity with daughter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending quality time with his daughter, Sterling, this offseason. On Friday, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing Sterling holding a fish and smiling at the camera. He added two heart emojis to the image. Patrick's wife, Brittany, reshared it on her account.
"I can't even handle this," Brittany wrote.
The couple's third child, Golden Raye, joined the Mahomes family on Jan. 12, following big sister Sterling Skye (born Feb. 20, 2021) and brother Bronze (Nov. 28, 2022).
Patrick, who has publicly spoken about parenthood in past interviews, once outlined his parenting style as hands-off by design. In 2022, during an episode of “Football in America,” he said that he plans to guide his kids with fundamentals but won’t funnel them toward athletics or any specific path. He credited his parents’ unforced support for allowing him to find football on his terms.
While family moments defined his offseason, the 2024 campaign was marked by milestones and a grinding postseason. Mahomes became the Chiefs’ all-time passing yards leader, recording his 77th win as a starter and surpassing Tom Brady and Roger Staubach in wins through 100 starts. He also became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 30,000 passing yards, doing so in 103 games.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany skipped acknowledging Zoe Mahomes' birthday
Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt tribute for her close friend Miranda Hogue’s 30th birthday, but didn’t acknowledge Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister Zoe’s 11th birthday, which was a week before.
Zoe's parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Anika Cooper, both shared tributes on social media. Mahomes Sr. shared a dance video while Cooper wrote an emotional post. However, neither Patrick nor Brittany extended a public birthday message.
The lack of recognition has raised questions among fans, with some wondering whether it was an intentional oversight or an unintentional omission. The Mahomes family has yet to address the situation.
