In Photos: Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany gushes over her best friend's 30th birthday

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a glimpse into her recent getaway celebration through a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday. The images captured her and her friends enjoying a lavish vacation while celebrating a birthday.
Brittany has built a big social media presence, with 2.1 million Instagram followers tracking her family life and adventures. She's also carved out her own identity as the co-owner of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
The tropical escape was last week. The photos featured Brittany and her friends enjoying a boat ride and partying.
"Spent last week celebrating my best friends 30th! Couldn't have had a better time with my dawg! I love you sista, Cheers to your thirties🥂💖," wrote Brittany Mahomes in her caption.
This girls' trip came shortly after the Mahomes family vacation to Disneyland, where two-year-old Bronze enjoyed Disney on Ice while four-year-old Sterling watched Disney princesses.
The Mahomes family recently faced both professional disappointment with the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss and personal tragedy with the passing of Patrick's maternal grandfather, Randy Martin, whom Patrick was reportedly very close to.
Patrick Mahomes' family Easter celebrations
The luxury vacation provided a brief respite from Brittany Mahomes' busy life as a mother of three young children. The Mahomes family includes Sterling Skye (3), Bronze (2) and Golden, who was born just three months ago on January 12.
Brittany shared Easter celebration photos with her mother, Diana Lindenburg, and all three children on Sunday. These family images featured coordinated pink outfits for the women and girls across three generations.
This gathering included the first time the family shared images that included baby Golden. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have maintained a consistent approach to gradually introducing their children to the public view.
They followed a similar pattern with Sterling, initially keeping her face private before slowly sharing more as she grew older.
