Brittany Mahomes gives rare glimpse into her family on Easter while sharing adorable photo with mom, dad and brother

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, had a good time with her family on Easter and shared several pictures on her social media handle. The co-owner of the Kansas City Current is known for her active presence on the internet. She often shares about her day-to-day life on Instagram, where she boasts around 2.1 million followers.

On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes posted an adorable picture of three generations in a frame. She posed with her mother and daughter in one snap, the three of them smiling for the picture.

Still from Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

For Easter, Brittany and her daughter, Sterling Skye, donned matching outfits. Both of them wore pink dresses, while Brittany's mother wore a brown dress with a pink floral design on it.

In another Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes posed with her family.

Still from Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Brittany also shared another story of her son, Bronze, having fun poolside.

"The cutest dude ever," Brittany wrote in the IG story.

Still from Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne

Patrick Mahomes also joined them for Easter. Aside from sharing several pictures on her IG story, she also shared a few more snaps in a post on social media. She shared a sweet picture of the Mahomes family, including Patrick, and their three beautiful kids, Sterling, Bronze, and the newborn baby, Golden.

Intriguingly, Mahomes' daughters, Sterling and Golden, and Brittany were wearing matching pink dresses while Patrick and Bronze were twinning in similar white pants.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoy "best trip" with their kids

The 2024 season ended on a tough note for Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs missed an opportunity to win the Super Bowl championship. However, following the busy schedule, this offseason, Mahomes has enjoyed a much-needed vacation with his family.

Last week, Brittany posted a few pictures, offering a glimpse of their trip to Disneyland with her kids and Patrick. She posted several pictures with a caption that reads:

"The best trip with our besties"

In one of the adorable pictures, Brittany and Patrick posed with their kids, Sterling and Bronze. For the trip, Brittany wore a black dress, pairing it with white shoes, while Patrick had a white shirt with a black-colored design on it.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

