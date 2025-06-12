Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany reveals newborn daughter Golden Raye Mahomes' face in first family portrait

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared the first clear photo of their baby girl, Golden Raye Mahomes. On June 11, she posted a set of family pictures on Instagram.
In what appears to be a studio photo, from left to right, Brittany is wearing a white lace dress and smiling. She’s holding hands with their son, Bronze. Next is Sterling, their daughter in a white dress with a bow in her hair, holding hands with both parents.
Patrick is on the right, wearing a white shirt and ripped jeans, smiling while holding the newborn baby, Golden. The six-month-old was seen wearing a pale blue outfit with a big white bow and was barefoot, just like the rest of the family.
"What truly matters," read the caption.
Looking back, Sterling Skye was born on February 20, 2021.
The couple's second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III was born on November 28, 2022.
Golden Raye joined the family of four on January 12, 2025.
Brittany Mahomes shared that she was pregnant with her third baby in July 2024. She posted the news on Instagram, accompanied by sweet family photos and ultrasound pictures. Her caption read:
“Round three, here we come ❤️.”
During her pregnancy, Brittany said it was her toughest one so far. She felt exhausted, often sick and had skin problems.
According to a Daily Mail interview, Patrick Mahomes once said being a dad has changed how he sees life. It has made him more mature and responsible. No matter how tough his day is, seeing his kids brings him happiness and makes the stress fade away.
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, dismisses family expansion post Golden Raye Mahomes' birth
Brittany Mahomes has made it clear that three kids are enough for now. Five months after having her third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, she said on the "Whoop Podcast" that they are now taking a break from having more babies.
“We’re done for a while,” Brittany said.
However, she added it is hard to say never. Brittany always pictured having three kids, and right now, that feels just right.
Patrick Mahomes started dating Brittany in high school in 2012.
Between 2013 and 2014, they went to different colleges but stayed together. Patrick played football at Texas Tech, and Brittany played soccer at UT Tyler.
In 2017, they both began their pro careers. Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brittany went to play soccer in Iceland.
In September 2020, after winning the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes asked Brittany to marry him. Finally, they got hitched in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii.
