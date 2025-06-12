5 months after giving birth to 3rd kid, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany admits to being ‘done’ with family expansion

The Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes became a father for the third time in January when his wife Brittany gave birth to their daughter, Golden Raye. Even though it has been five months since Golden's birth, fans haven't stopped talking about the possibility of a fourth child.

On Thursday, Mahomes made a guest appearance on the "Whoop" podcast to reflect on her third pregnancy journey. During one of the segments of the podcast, she confessed to having pressed the brakes on family expansion. Talking about how she always wanted to have just three kids, Brittany said:

“We're done. We're done for a while. Three. I don't know. I mean, I feel like you can never say you're done. But I think three is all I need." (Timestamp: 2:10)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany announced her first pregnancy in July via a joint Instagram post with her husband. It was an Instagram reel, which was a compilation of multiple clips from the family's photoshoot.

In January, the couple shared another Instagram post to announce the birth of Golden Raye. The post showed a picture in which Brittany and Patrick can be seen holding their newborn's tiny feet. Shortly after that, the Chiefs paid a special tribute to Golden, which attracted a 2-word reaction from the Sports Illustrated model.

Brittany Mahomes opened up about her 'very competitive' mindset for labor

In another segment of the podcast, host Will Ahmed revealed having a conversation with Patrick Mahomes about Brittany being "very competitive about the labor process." Brittany agreed, explaining that she attempted to decrease her labor time with each pregnancy.

“Yes, yes, and it was," Mahomes said (Timestamp: 7:40), "Every birth, I got better. My push time decreased. ... Every year I’m like, ‘Okay, we got to beat seven minutes. We got to beat five minutes. We got to do it.' And we did."

Before making an appearance at the "Whoop" podcast to talk about her pregnancy journey, Mahomes attended the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees clash with her husband. Shortly before that, Brittany took a stroll with daughter Sterling and shared a glimpse into her young daughter's big-sister training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.