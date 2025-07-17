"I remember waking Brittany up" - Patrick Mahomes recalls gut punch moment in finding out Luka Doncic's shocking trade to Lakers

Patrick Mahomes was one of the many sports fans left stunned when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recalled the blockbuster trade which also saw Anthony Davis leave the Lakers in a three-team deal facilitated by the Utah Jazz.

Ad

Mahomes, a longtime Mavericks fan, recalled waking up wife Brittany when he found out about the trade. He made the revelation during a Q&A at the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights initiative on Thursday.

"It took me a while (to process everything)," Mahomes said. "I was actually at home when the Dončić trade happened in bed, like, I'm sure a lot of people were, and I remember rolling over and waking my wife up to tell her, like she cared as much as I did. She basically put on a good face for me, but she rolled over, went back to sleep, and it kept me up for a couple of hours.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, it's more than just a basketball player, man. I've known Luka since he was 18 years old in Dallas, and I was down there, like 22 years old. So, (I'm) happy for him that he got to get to the Lakers, a great organization, and I'm sure the sky is the limit for them there."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mahomes also discussed the Mavericks taking Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft and the team's chances of winning the championship next season.

"But (it's) exciting for me to win the draft lottery, a roller coaster of emotions, and getting Cooper Flagg now, it's going to be an amazing team. Get everybody back healthy, and we'll have as good a chance as anybody at making a run at the title this next year." Patrick Mahomes said.

Ad

The Mavericks had selected Doncic with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He established himself as one of the best players to have graced the court for the franchise. Doncic earned five All-Star selections and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

It will be interesting to see if Doncic can lead the Lakers to the championship next season.

Patrick Mahomes will return to the Chiefs' training camp next week

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes is expected to report for the Chiefs' training camp, beginning on Monday.

Ad

Mahomes and the Chiefs were close to completing a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins in February. However, their hopes were ended by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them 40-22 in the big game.

It will be interesting to see how Mahomes and Co. bounce back from their Super Bowl loss. Many believe that Kansas City is still among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season due to its superstar QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More