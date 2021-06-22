Giants' Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning to have number retired, set for front office stint

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning is officially back with the New York Giants. The franchise announced earlier today that Manning has returned to The Big Apple to work in business operations and in a fan engagement role.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," team president and CEO John Mara said in a statement. "Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," Chairman and EVP Steve Tisch added. "Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

Record holder and QB extraordinaire, Eli Manning is back where he belongs

Eli Manning played a franchise-record 16 years for the New York Giants. He will now have the opportunity to help grow the team's fan base off the field.

The Giants also announced that they will retire the former star quarterback's number 10 and induct him into the Giants Ring of Honor on September 26 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

"It's a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling," Eli Manning said. "I don't know what the emotions will be that day. I know they'll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it's going to be special. I think it's an opportunity for me to thank everybody here - teammates, coaches and the organization - for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success. It'll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration."

Eli Manning played a franchise-record 236 regular-season games for the New York Giants, in addition to 12 more in the playoffs without ever missing a game due to injury.

A four-time Pro Bowler, he set more than 20 franchise records, including being the only Giants player to win two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards. The two MVP awards came in the wake of the QB leading the Giants to victories over Tom Brady’s New England Patriots at Super Bowl XXLI and Super Bowl XLVI.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha