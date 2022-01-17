Cowboys fans left frustrated over Dak Prescott's QB run with 14 seconds left 

Dallas Cowboys fans were quite upset over the conclusion of their NFC Wild Card game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas had no timeouts with 14 seconds left in the game and quarterback Dak Prescott had a 17-yard run on a quarterback draw play.

The clock continued to run and they were unable to run another play. The Cowboys lost to the visiting San Francisco 49ers by a score of 23-17.

After the game, Dallas fans let themselves be heard.

Jazz Fuller says what a fitting Dallas Cowboys way to end their season in front of their home playoff crowd!

Glen Graham MSEd asks why Dak would run with no time left and no timeouts.

Glen Graham MSEd @coachglen Why would Dak Prescott run with no time and no timeouts 🤔 Why would Dak Prescott run with no time and no timeouts 🤔

Former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes says all four teams in the NFC East division are home.

𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 @lt4kicks Lock the doors and turn out the lights, we are all home. #NFL Lock the doors and turn out the lights, we are all home. #NFL https://t.co/qeKCsQ2VLa

MJF's hairline says the team lost in the most Cowboys way possible.

MJF’s Hairline 🎲 @Tribal_J_



The refs got in the way so Dak Prescott couldn’t run a play, you can’t make this up



#DALvsSF The cowboys lost in the most cowboy way possibleThe refs got in the way so Dak Prescott couldn’t run a play, you can’t make this up The cowboys lost in the most cowboy way possibleThe refs got in the way so Dak Prescott couldn’t run a play, you can’t make this up 😂 #DALvsSF https://t.co/lRDpsezTPc

Allen Kesser says Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy needs to be fired on the spot and that Prescott is a stone idiot.

Allen Kessler @AllenKessler Fire McCarthy on the spot.



Also Dak Prescott is a stone idiot to run up the middle there. Fire McCarthy on the spot.Also Dak Prescott is a stone idiot to run up the middle there.

Aaron called Prescott a dope for running the ball.

Aaron @Yung_A_G Why did Dak Prescott run the ball with that little time left. What a dope hahaha. Why did Dak Prescott run the ball with that little time left. What a dope hahaha.

Ready2bout is saying goodbye to Dallas and saying they suck.

Ready2bout @seniorgay2020 Bye bye Cowboys. You suck! Smart decision Dak to run the ball there. Prescott and Elliott not worth the money they paid them. Bye bye Cowboys. You suck! Smart decision Dak to run the ball there. Prescott and Elliott not worth the money they paid them.

Holly of ESPN 97.5 in Houston thought it was Dallas' year again.

Steven wonders at what point Dak realized it was a terrible mistake to run.

Steven @akulawolf I wonder at what point during that run Dak Prescott realized it was a terrible mistake. I wonder at what point during that run Dak Prescott realized it was a terrible mistake.

ZolaPaw tweets Dak saying SPIKE IT SPIKE IT SPIKE IT with a hilarious response

ZolaPaw⚜️ @KoolKerm_ Dak: SPIKE IT SPIKE IT SPIKE IT



NFL Ref:

Dak: SPIKE IT SPIKE IT SPIKE ITNFL Ref: https://t.co/Gh5gi3tc3U

The final drive of the 49ers-Cowboys game will be one to remember (or forget)

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

To start the final drive, Dak threw a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who then laterally tossed it to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for 11 yards.

Now at their own 40-yard line, Prescott threw a pass short to the left side of the field to running back Tony Pollard, who was pushed out of bounds at the 50-yard line for a 10-yard gain.

Next, the two-time Pro Bowl Dallas signal caller threw a pass to tight end Dalton Schultz for a nine-yard pass, putting them in 49ers territory. After that reception came the 17-yard rush by Dak.

Prescott tried to spike the ball at the San Francisco 24-yard line but the clock ran out. For the game, he went 23 of 43 for 254 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Once again, Dallas falls short of the playoffs, hoping the 2022 season is indeed their year.

