Cowboys fans left frustrated over Dak Prescott's QB run with 14 seconds left 

Dallas Cowboys fans were quite upset over the conclusion of their NFC Wild Card game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas had no timeouts with 14 seconds left in the game and quarterback Dak Prescott had a 17-yard run on a quarterback draw play.
The clock continued to run and they were unable to run another play. The Cowboys lost to the visiting San Francisco 49ers by a score of 23-17.
After the game, Dallas fans let themselves be heard.
Jazz Fuller says what a fitting Dallas Cowboys way to end their season in front of their home playoff crowd!
Glen Graham MSEd asks why Dak would run with no time left and no timeouts.
Former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes says all four teams in the NFC East division are home.
MJF's hairline says the team lost in the most Cowboys way possible.
Allen Kesser says Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy needs to be fired on the spot and that Prescott is a stone idiot.
Aaron called Prescott a dope for running the ball.
Ready2bout is saying goodbye to Dallas and saying they suck.
Holly of ESPN 97.5 in Houston thought it was Dallas' year again.
Steven wonders at what point Dak realized it was a terrible mistake to run.
ZolaPaw tweets Dak saying SPIKE IT SPIKE IT SPIKE IT with a hilarious response
The final drive of the 49ers-Cowboys game will be one to remember (or forget)
To start the final drive, Dak threw a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who then laterally tossed it to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for 11 yards.
Now at their own 40-yard line, Prescott threw a pass short to the left side of the field to running back Tony Pollard, who was pushed out of bounds at the 50-yard line for a 10-yard gain.
Next, the two-time Pro Bowl Dallas signal caller threw a pass to tight end Dalton Schultz for a nine-yard pass, putting them in 49ers territory. After that reception came the 17-yard rush by Dak.
Prescott tried to spike the ball at the San Francisco 24-yard line but the clock ran out. For the game, he went 23 of 43 for 254 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Once again, Dallas falls short of the playoffs, hoping the 2022 season is indeed their year.
