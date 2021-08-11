Is Tony Romo a Hall of Famer?

This year has seen legendary quarterback Peyton Manning become enshrined in the Hall of Fame. That has set the Dallas Cowboys asking if their very own Tony Romo is also part of that exclusive group. Unfortunately for them, the answer is not yet. However, he will be eligible for consideration in 2022.

First-year candidates for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2022 include:



🔸 Andre Johnson

🔸 Steve Smith Sr.

🔸 Tony Romo

🔸 DeMarcus Ware

🔸 Anquan Boldin

🔸 Vince Wilfork



Who will head to Canton next? (via @NFLThrowback) pic.twitter.com/mplwHQVJym — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2021

What are his chances of getting selected to the Hall of Fame? Take a look at our evaluation below.

The Case for Tony Romo as a Hall of Famer

Tony Romo has a great NFL story. He went undrafted in the 2003 NFL draft before being picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. After becoming franchise quarterback in 2006, he led the NFL's most valuable team's offense for over a decade.

During that time, he was up there with the best. His passer rating of 97.3 is currently the highest amongst all retired players in the NFL. He has a franchise record of 34,183 passing yards for 248 touchdowns. This puts him ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' legendary quarterbacks such as Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach.

His pass completion rate of 65.3 is the same as that of Peyton Manning. Among his other achievements, he made it to the Pro-Bowl four times in his career. In 2014, he led the league in both passer rating and pass completion.

Tony Romo from Weeks 2-17 in 2014:



70.6% completion percentage



3,424 passing yards



8.60 yards/attempt



33 touchdowns



6 interceptions



118.1 passer rating — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 23, 2018

The Case against Tony Romo as a Hall of Famer

With such stellar records, it might seem almost impossible to argue against his inclusion into the Hall of Fame. But that is where his postseason record comes back to haunt him.

Tony Romo's playoff record is a dismal 2-4. He was never able to lead the Dallas Cowboys to the conference championship game, never mind the Super Bowl. While there will be those who will point out that he was merely doing his best in a team that just did not have the requisite potential, others will say that a future Hall of Famer should have been able to surmount such obstacles.

Tony Romo may come to rue the choices he made in staying loyal to the Dallas Cowboys given his compatriot DeMarcus Ware left for the Denver Broncos and won the Super Bowl there. Ware is also eligible for entry in 2022, and by virtue of being a Super Bowl winner he has a higher chance of getting inducted.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar