NFL most valuable teams 2021: Cowboys top list yet again with $6.5 billion worth

The Dallas Cowboys are once again the most valuable team in the NFL in 2021. Jerry Jones has the Cowboys' value at $6.5 billion. Dallas has seen an increase in value over the last year. In 2020, the Cowboys were worth $5.7 billion.

Dallas is followed by the New England Patriots on the top ten list, who have a value of $5 billion. The Patriots were worth $4.4 billion just a year ago. Robert Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million and has since turned the team around.

NFL's Most Valuable Teams



1. Cowboys: $6.5B

2. Patriots: $5B

3. Giants: $4.85B

4. Rams: $4.8B

5. Washington: $4.2B

6. 49ers: $4.17B

7. Bears: $4.07B

8. Jets: $4.05B

9. Eagles: $3.8B

10. Broncos: $3.75B



The avg. team is now worth $3.48 billion, up 14%.



(h/t @MikeOzanian) pic.twitter.com/aRopUglqfB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 5, 2021

The New York Giants clock in at number three with a value of $4.85 billion, which gives them a slight edge over the Rams, who are worth $4.8 billion. Dan Snyder has the Washington Football Team in the top five. Snyder's team is worth $4.2 billion.

The 49ers, Bears and Jets round up the NFL teams worth more than $4 billion. Philadelphia and Denver finish off the list, with the Eagles worth $3.8 billion and the Broncos worth $3.85 billion.

NFC East has all four teams in the top ten most valuable NFL franchises

Last season, the NFC East was labeled as the worst division in the NFL. They now have something to cheer about as all four teams rank in the top ten as the most valuable franchises. Three out of the four franchises in the NFC East rank in the top five.

The NFC East has the most Super Bowls by division with 13. It’s also the only division where every team has at least 1 Lombardi Trophy.



Will the Cowboys or Eagles add to their total this season? pic.twitter.com/Uuwo6I8Opm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2019

The Cowboys, Giants, Washington Football Team and Eagles have a value of roughly $19.35 billion combined. It shows that no matter how bad a season a team has, they can still bring significant value. The NFC East has won 13 Super Bowl championships as a division, the most in the NFL. The division can now claim the most valuable teams in the NFL on that resume.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha