Buccaneers GM opens up on Rob Gronkowski's future with franchise after drafting tight end

Rob Gronkowski is currently a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason. He has reportedly been weighing his options regarding his future recently, including a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the possibility of retirement this year.

It appears the Buccaneers are willing to bring him back for the 2022 NFL season on a new contract if he wants to continue playing. The Buccaneers are reportedly giving Gronkowski all the time he needs to decide what he wants to do moving forward.

The Buccaneers drafted two tight ends during the 2022 NFL Draft. They are Cade Otton from Washington in the fourth round and Ko Kieft from Minnesota in the sixth round. This has caused some to speculate that Gronkowski may not be returning for the 2022 NFL season. Therefore, the Buccaneers are working on replacing him with their newly acquired rookies.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht responded to the situation in an interview with Jenna Laine:

“I’m still giving (Gronkowski) that time. We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that. The more, the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand or foretell what’s going to happen in the future."

Licht insisted that selecting two tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft has no relation to whether or not Rob Gronkowski will return for the 2022 NFL season or beyond. He claims that he is allowing the veteran to take as much time as he needs to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing, and if he does, he will be welcomed back to the Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski's career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowl rings and was selected as a first-team All-Pro tight end four times. He officially announced his retirement following the 2018 NFL season and would take a full season off from football.

Prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined him there. In two seasons with his new team, Gronkowski recorded 117 receptions for 1,651 yards and 16 touchdowns, including in the NFL Playoffs while helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

