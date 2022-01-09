Rob Gronkowski has $1 million bonus in sight against Panthers in Week 18 

Rob Gronkowski will have an opportunity to make an extra one million dollars in incentive bonuses when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

It's an NFC South divisional clash and an important game for the Buccaneers' seed in the NFL Playoffs, but for Gronkowski, it could have an impact on his pay check.

Rob Gronkowski looks to score a $1 million bonus in NFL Week 18

Rob Gronkowski is close to achieving two different statistical bonuses in his contract for the 2021 NFL season. They are each worth half a million dollars.

His last opportunity to reach the two milestones will come in the Buccaneers' final game of the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards Sunday vs. Carolina to earn a $1 million incentive. Gronkowski has a $500K incentive for 55 catches in a season and currently has 48; he’s got another $500K incentive for 650 receiving yards and currently has 565. Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski needs seven catches and 85 receiving yards Sunday vs. Carolina to earn a $1 million incentive. Gronkowski has a $500K incentive for 55 catches in a season and currently has 48; he’s got another $500K incentive for 650 receiving yards and currently has 565.

Gronkowski enters Week 18 totaling 48 receptions and 565 receiving yards so far this season. If he were to reach 55 receptions and 650 receiving yards, he would make an extra one million dollars this season in bonuses.

Each of the two goals came with a separate half-a-million dollar bonus, so he could earn one without the other.

Rob Gronkowski will need seven receptions in Week 18 to earn the first half of a potential bonus. He has recorded 48 receptions across 11 games this season, averaging 4.36 receptions per game.

This means he will have to perform well above his season average to achieve that mark.

In his 11 games this season, he has recorded at least seven receptions in three of them. The last time he played against the Carolina Panthers, he recorded just one reception.

While it's definitely possible that he will eclipse the necessary total, he will need to be heavily involved in the game plan to do so.

Gronkowski has accumulated 665 receiving yards across his 11 games, averaging 60.45 receiving yards per game. He needs 85 receiving yards in Week 18 to earn another bonus.

Like the receptions, he has eclipsed the required total three times this season. The last time he faced the Panthers, he totaled just 23 receiving yards.

100th career touchdown from Brady to Gronk.



100th career touchdown from Brady to Gronk.https://t.co/VBkkVvXlrf

The Buccaneers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but a win in Week 18 could improve their seed. Gronkowski will be playing to help his team win, of course, and could potentially make an extra one million dollars if he is heavily involved in their offensive production this week.

He will be hoping Tom Brady targets him often.

