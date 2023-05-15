Since his divorce from former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady has kept his love life under wraps. The retired NFL superstar has been quietly enjoying life since calling it a day on his incredible career after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs in January.

Brady has been active on social media and spending quality time with his kids, who feature heavily in his Instagram stories. However, Brady's quiet and private dating life received a jolt, as rumors sparked that he was 'friendly' with social media superstar Kim Kardashian.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Kim Kardashian shopping for home in Tom Brady’s community and the pair are friendly.



“Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.” According to Page Six. Kim Kardashian shopping for home in Tom Brady’s community and the pair are friendly.“Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.” According to Page Six. https://t.co/XKJ3oIJwsU

Per Page Six, Kardashian is plotting a purchase of a vacation home at the Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas, where Brady owns a property. A source close to the socialite told Page Six:

“Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

This sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans alleging that the two could form an American super couple if they start dating. However, Page Six sources quickly shut down those suggestions. The report clarifies that there's no romance brewing between the two, and talks have been limited to Kardashian's interest in buying a vacation home in an affluent neighborhood in the Bahamas.

Things could change but for now, Brady and Kardashian are reportedly not dating.

Who is Tom Brady's girlfriend? Is he dating anyone?

Tom Brady after the NFC Wild Card Playoffs between Cowboys and Buccaneers

Tom Brady's dating life remains a mystery. Since his divorce from Bundchen, the former New England Patriots, and Buccaneers quarterback has been linked to a couple of names.

The first was Slovakian Instagram model Veronica Rajek, who professed her love for Brady on her social media pages and even attended a game to support the quarterback and the Buccaneers. However, reports of the two dating proved to be nothing more than internet gossip.

Brady was also linked to actress Reese Whitherspoon, but her reps quickly shut down those reports, claiming the two have never met.

The quarterback may have retired but will return to the field in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at Foxborough. The Patriots announced they will celebrate Tom Brady's time with the team during their season-opener against the Houston Texans.

Brady is also reportedly set to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. While he will likely never suit up again to play in the NFL, it's hard to envision him staying away from the league.

