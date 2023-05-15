Tom Brady retired from the NFL for the second time after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs last season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been spending time with his family ever since. Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no longer together, and the former Buccaneers quarterback's name has recently been linked to Kim Kardashian.

Both Brady and Kim Kardashian are currently single, and there have been rumors that the two are dating. Nothing concrete has been revealed, but Brady and Kim's social media fans are already discussing the potential relationship.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

mary again... @leoshiit kim k and tom brady is such an american couple (rumored) made in hell what the heck kim k and tom brady is such an american couple (rumored) made in hell what the heck

Erin @ERINSSOEXCITED Guys kim k and tom brady?? Guys kim k and tom brady??

G★ @gbuck when the news of Tom Brady & Kim K drops.. It will help me cope with this Sixers L .. timeline is unbearable when the news of Tom Brady & Kim K drops.. It will help me cope with this Sixers L .. timeline is unbearable

sad girl med student @glowofbrutality deuxmoi saying kim k and tom brady possibly a new item. i wouldn't mess w him because gisele bundchen rejecting him is a sign that he's a loser deuxmoi saying kim k and tom brady possibly a new item. i wouldn't mess w him because gisele bundchen rejecting him is a sign that he's a loser

celeste @__celestesosa Kim K and Tom Brady??? No way Kim K and Tom Brady??? No way

AVATAR444 @TooHighToReplyy Kim K dating Tom Brady… that’s cute Kim K dating Tom Brady… that’s cute

tom // ISO Gillette 5/19 @pricesandvices Kim K and Tom Brady dating haha haha hahahaha oh the apocalypse is really upon us now Kim K and Tom Brady dating haha haha hahahaha oh the apocalypse is really upon us now

millie bobby valentine @lvamsgatthebeep so the celebrity dating rumors are that kim kardashian and tom brady are hooking up & that just seems like such a messy pairing, i am so bored with my life i hope its true and that we get some good ol fashioned celebrity mess in the headlines so the celebrity dating rumors are that kim kardashian and tom brady are hooking up & that just seems like such a messy pairing, i am so bored with my life i hope its true and that we get some good ol fashioned celebrity mess in the headlines

Skye @jsphineclaire There's no way Tom Brady with Kim K lol. She just seem like not his type at all whatsoever and neither is she too. There's no way Tom Brady with Kim K lol. She just seem like not his type at all whatsoever and neither is she too.

A couple of weeks ago, Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the reality show "Big Brother," suggested that Brady and Kim would make an ideal couple in a recent interview with E! News.

Since then, there has been constant speculation about the two's relationship, and no one knows whether it is true. However, this is a situation that will undoubtedly be monitored.

Tom Brady recently included Gisele Bundchen in Mother's Day IG post

Ben Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Super Bowl LV

Despite no longer being with each other, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are taking great care of their children since the couple got divorced.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback included photos of Gisele Bundchen and also Bridget Moynahan in his Instagram post. He thanked them for all they have done for his children, showing that he still has the utmost respect for them.

Tom Brady's name has been linked with multiple women since his divorce from Gisele, which was understandable given his fame and success. However, he has not been seen with anyone else, which can provide proper validation for all of the rumors that have circulated.

Also Read: Why is Veronika Rajek called 'Tom Brady admirer?' IG model may well be NFL GOAT's biggest fan

Nobody knows the true story behind the rumors involving Kim Kardashian, but fans of both celebrities will undoubtedly be looking forward to what the future holds for both of them, whether together or with someone else.

Poll : 0 votes