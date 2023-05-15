Tom Brady retired from the NFL for the second time after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs last season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been spending time with his family ever since. Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no longer together, and the former Buccaneers quarterback's name has recently been linked to Kim Kardashian.
Both Brady and Kim Kardashian are currently single, and there have been rumors that the two are dating. Nothing concrete has been revealed, but Brady and Kim's social media fans are already discussing the potential relationship.
A couple of weeks ago, Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the reality show "Big Brother," suggested that Brady and Kim would make an ideal couple in a recent interview with E! News.
Since then, there has been constant speculation about the two's relationship, and no one knows whether it is true. However, this is a situation that will undoubtedly be monitored.
Tom Brady recently included Gisele Bundchen in Mother's Day IG post
Despite no longer being with each other, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are taking great care of their children since the couple got divorced.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback included photos of Gisele Bundchen and also Bridget Moynahan in his Instagram post. He thanked them for all they have done for his children, showing that he still has the utmost respect for them.
Tom Brady's name has been linked with multiple women since his divorce from Gisele, which was understandable given his fame and success. However, he has not been seen with anyone else, which can provide proper validation for all of the rumors that have circulated.
Nobody knows the true story behind the rumors involving Kim Kardashian, but fans of both celebrities will undoubtedly be looking forward to what the future holds for both of them, whether together or with someone else.