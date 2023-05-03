Fact Check: Did Kanye encourage Kim Kardashian to marry Tom Brady? Hip-Hop mogul's wild claim explored

The headline might sound bizarre, but Kanye West did tell Kim Kardashian to marry Tom Brady. What’s odd is that the hip-hop artist made this statement a month after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

West said in a December 2022 episode of Alex Jones’s InfoWars:

“Hulu does not love you, Kim. Disney does not love you, Kim. Come home, Kim. Come home to Christ. Go to God. Go to Jesus. Or marry somebody great.

“Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don’t let the devil use you."

When West made that statement, Brady and Gisele Bundchen had finalized their divorce after a 13-year marriage. It’s difficult to take West seriously, though, as he was talking to his ex-wife and had his face covered.

It’s not the first time West has shared odd or controversial statements. He said that he saw “some good things about Adolf Hitler” and attacked Davison for the music video of his song "Easy". They're only a small sample size of his odd antics over the years.

West also announced his candidacy for the 2024 United States presidential election in 2022. However, he hasn’t filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Why did Kanye West mention Tom Brady, of all people?

West and Brady had some sort of a relationship. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player commented on West’s Instagram account when he talked about venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz.

However, Ye thought that Brady commented, as he also hated comedian Pete Davison, who the rapper calls “Skete.” West chimed in:

“Tom Brady in the comments. It's up, he must hate Skete (Pete) tooooo. Leave him aloooooone. Hi North, I'm Skete. Look at my tattooooos. I'm a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he'll do something illegal so we ca take hom out of your life. Oh hi Saint, look at my tattoo. I tatted your name my body, I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is."

Tom Brady also played catch with West’s son, Saint. The kid was more interested in spending time with the legendary quarterback instead of playing with Brady’s children. The seven-time Super Bowl winner threw the football and said:

“You catch it good too. Say, 'Daddy, you're gonna have to throw me the ball all the time now.'"

Brady and West’s relationship now is unknown. The six-time All-Pro is enjoying life after football. Marriage could be the last thing on his mind, as he recently threw a beach vacation for his relatives and close friends.

Meanwhile, Bundchen stole the spotlight at the 2023 Met Gala. She and Brady used to grace the annual event together.

