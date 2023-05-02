IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen dons stunning Chanel outfit in first Met Gala appearance post-Tom Brady breakup

Gisele Bundchen wanted to send a message while attending her first Met Gala after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady. That’s why she chose an iconic dress that symbolizes her freedom.

The Brazilian supermodel spread her wings by wearing a white gown from Chanel’s Spring 2007 Couture. She gamely posed for the cameras on the event’s red carpet while spinning around and flaunting her feathered cape.

Gisele Bundchen dons stunning Chanel outfit in first Met Gala appearance post-Tom Brady breakup (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen dons stunning Chanel outfit in first Met Gala appearance post-Tom Brady breakup (Image Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen dons stunning Chanel outfit in first Met Gala appearance post-Tom Brady breakup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen dons stunning Chanel outfit in first Met Gala appearance post-Tom Brady breakup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the same dress she had worn in a 2007 Vogue editorial with Karl Lagerfeld. Aside from signaling the beginning of a new chapter in her life, bringing back the glamorous look is her way of paying tribute to the late German fashion designer.

Bundchen and Brady have attended the Met Gala together since 2008. Back then, she wore a pink Gucci gown. They last participated in the event as a couple in 2019, when Bundchen wore a pink Dior dress, while Brady donned a maroon velvet tuxedo.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady go their separate ways

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the 2019 Met Gala, their last as a married couple. (Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Bundchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. She announced their separation via an Instagram story that read:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She continued:

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask for our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele”

Bundchen has been busy since her split with Tom Brady. She attended the Rio Festival in February and re-created her attire at the same event in 2004. Bundchen also bannered campaigns for Arezzo and Louis Vuitton and has been on the cover of Vanity Fair and Vogue Italia.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady retired from football for good after the 2022 NFL season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recently threw a beach party with relatives and close friends. Also in attendance were his two children with Bundchen: Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

Brady also has a child, John Edward Thomas, with actress Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen married Tom Brady on Feb. 26, 2009, in Santa Monica, California.

