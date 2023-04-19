Tom Brady's retirement is seeming like a big vacation. The recently retired QB has been enjoying some downtime with his friends and family, which has resulted in beach football and some golf. Judging by Brady's reaction, he is having the time of his life.

Brady's trip was apparently to Hawaii, accompanied by his children, former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Gronk's girlfriend Camille Kostek and a few others. While Brady shared photos earlier, he also shared a video clip of their moments together on Wednesday.

Brady cliamed to be grateful for his life, which paired well with some Top Gun-esque beach football. Of course, injury-free now that they were all retired and off the field.

He wrote:

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family.Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂".

TB12's video focused on two activities: football and golf. While football was casual, they all seemed to trash talk each other as they teed up. As the video comes to an end, their group seemed to gather around for a celebration, mostly about Brady and his spectacular NFL career.

"You're a special guy man. Thank you for everything. Thank you for showing me the ropes," Rob Gronkowski says in the end.

Enjoying his retirement, Tom Brady will be back to work with Fox Sports in 2024

Apart from his Hawaii vacation, Brady has certainly become more active on social media post retirement. This includes random posts and even Brady Brand promotions. In February, Brady and his children took an elaborate skiing trip as well.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

Brady even adopted kittens for his daughter Vivian, and is now a proud cat dad.

"Vivi wins again," Brady wrote on his Instagram story.

Image credit: Tom Brady's official IG account (@tombrady)

Of course, Tom Brady cannot stay away from football for long. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will be returning to Fox Sports as a broadcaster in 2024. His $375 million deal spans for ten years, and will earn him more than he did from his NFL earnings.

During an interview, Brady revealed his plans of joining late:

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me.

