Tom Brady set to rake in $375M in sensational retirement move that will eclipse iconic QB's NFL earnings: Report

In February, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Often regarded as the GOAT, Brady secured seven Super Bowl wins in his career, which began with the New England Patriots and ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the retired quarterback is currently enjoying some time off, Brady has a new career waiting for him.

Brady has signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports, which spans over a decade. The 45-year-old will work as an analyst, making it a completely new venture for the icon. However, Brady won't begin his work with them until 2024, giving him a few months to enjoy some time with his loved ones.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. https://t.co/fJTOQJ9BwM

That being said, Tom Brady's $375 million contract will earn him more than his 23 NFL seasons ever did. This is also Fox's most expensive contract ever offered to a broadcaster. Brady, with his experience and success, will probably be the biggest name in the NFL even after his retirement.

According to Spotrac, Brady earned a total of $332,962,392 while in the NFL. He will now earn roughly two million more than his career earnings.

Brady's net worth, of course, will also contain his income from investments and brands.

Tom Brady's salary breakdown

TEAM SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS INCENTIVE TOTAL CASH New England Patriots $50,285,705 $112,288,500 $25,000,000 $1,590,259 $235,166,804 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $17,195,000 $63,880,000 $11,470,588 $5,250,000 $97,795,588

As per Spotrac, Brady's signing bonus with the Patriots itself surpassed $110 million. TB12 played 20 seasons with the team, earning a large chunk of his salary with the team.

He earned a little under $100 million with the Buccaneers.

Six of Brady's seven Super Bowl wins were with New England. His last campaign with the Bucs resulted in a Wild Card playoffs game exit against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady at the NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

When will Tom Brady start working with Fox?

As mentioned, Brady won't begin working with Fox Sports immediately.

Days after his retirement, Brady announed that his time with Fox will begin from Fall 2024:

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me.

"Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything. I think when people really bet on me, one thing about my career whether that's was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,"

Brady has also spoken about his love for football, which will eventually bring him back to the game one way or another. Only this time, he won't be on the field.

