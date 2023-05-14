IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady shows appreciation for Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan and others on Mother’s Day

Tom Brady has had many influences, especially the women in his life. The recently retired quarterback took to Instagram on Mother's Day to show some love to the women in his life. He wrote a heartfelt message on the post about those who are mothers and their importance:

"Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.

"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

First, Brady posted some photos with his mother Galynn Brady. He shared candid pictures of her wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers shirt and another with her in attendance after winning the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. The third picture was with one of Brady's sons.

Brady celebrated his mother Galynn on Mother's Day. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

Next, the three-time MVP shared photos of his ex-wife and the mother of two of his three children, Gisele Bundchen. The couple divorced after 13 years of marriage last year.

Brady shared photos of Bundchen with their two children. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner also shared a photo of Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his oldest son Jack.

Bridget Moynahan and Brady with their son Jack. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

Tom Brady also shared a picture with both Moynahan and Bundchen:

Brady with Moynahan and Bundchen. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shared a photo with his older sisters Maureen, Nancy, and Julie.

Brady with his sisters. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

Maureen is the mother of another athlete in the family: UCLA softball star Maya Brady.

Is Tom Brady set to become an NFL owner?

The quarterback retired for good this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL and could look to take on a new role. Tom Brady is reportedly in talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to become a minority owner in the franchise.

He's also set to work for Fox Sports as their lead NFL color analyst in 2024 after taking this year off.

