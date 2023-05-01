Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are two of the most recognizable people in the world.

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL before retiring this offseason, while Kardashian is currently a businesswoman and media personality. The pair have been in the headlines for so long now that Julie Chen Moonves, host of the reality show "Big Brother," had a suggestion.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Big Brother host suggested that both would make a great couple if the fourth season of the reality show comes to fruition:

"Seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother? And he's single. And I think Kim Kardashian, you know — I'm just saying, a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there, I love love."

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian have recently come out of long-term marriages. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback filed for divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage last October.

Together, the former New England Patriots star has a daughter Vivian Lake and a son Benjamin Rein with Bundchen. He also has another son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from award-winning rapper Kanye West after almost seven years together. She and West have four children together: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. Having both Brady and Kardashian on "Big Brother" would be must-see TV.

Is Tom Brady poised for an NFL comeback in 2023?

There was speculation that the 45-year-old quarterback would come out of retirement once again to play in the upcoming season.

In March, Rich Eisen said that the Miami Dolphins could be a possible destination in 2023.

However, the three-time NFL MVP put the rumors to rest with a tweet:

Tom Brady @TomBrady



"Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami." Tom Brady might not be "done after all" with his playing in the NFL, according to @RichEisenShow who talked to people in Indy. Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter.

Tom Brady is also preparing for his role as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports alongside Kevin Burkhardt in 2024.

The quarterback is the only player in NFL history with over 100K career passing yards (regular season and playoffs combined). It seems that he's ready for the next chapter of his life post-NFL.

