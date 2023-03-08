Puma x Manchester City women's day pre-match collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, has reunited with its partner, the English football club Manchester City FC to launch a Pre-Match jersey kit to celebrate International Women's Day, which falls on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The dynamic duo kick-started their partnership in 2018 and have since launched multiple jerseys, collections, and accessories for fans.

The latest International Women's Day collection features three pieces clad in pink, green, and white hues. The collection features jerseys, sweatshirts, and jackets.

The duo launched the Manchester City pre-match collection on the official e-commerce site and select stores of Puma on March 3, 2023. The collection can also be availed at the City store at Etihad Stadium and a few select retailers.

Puma x Manchester City pre-match collection pieces range from $60 to $90

The newly launched 3-piece Puma x Manchester City pre-match collection celebrates International Women's Day (Image via Puma)

The global sports company and Manchester City shared an official press release on March 3, 2023, to announce the launch of their latest pre-match kit range, which celebrates female footballers of Manchester. The collection is inspired by iconic player Emmeline Pankhurst, who shaped the Suffragette movement.

The labels have further joined forces with the club's charity, City in the Community, to help girls play football. The latest range celebrates both the football club's roots and the vision for equality.

The collection features -

1) Pre-Match Jersey, which will retail for $60 in men's and women's sizes.

2) Pre-Match Sweatshirt, which can be purchased for $80 in men's and women's sizes.

3) Pre-Match Jacket, which will be available for $90 in men's and women's sizes.

The collection comes clad in white, green, and purplish-pink hues, which are a nod to the Suffragettes' colors from the past. According to an official press release, the City's current message for future generations is:

"It's not men's football. It's not women's football. It's just football. Same City. Same Passion."

The press release shared the current-day statistics of female players in the football sphere and stated:

"80% of girls feel they do not belong in sport and only 14% of girls aged 5-16 achieve recommended levels of physical activity. To help address these challenges, PUMA will sponsor City in the Community’s City Girls programme and help enable the charity to provide free weekly football sessions for 250 girls across Manchester over the next 12 months."

To further support the club's charity and Pankhurst Trust, the label has also announced an auction of shirts through the community's digital channels in the coming weeks.

In a press release, Marco Mueller, Senior Head of Product Line Management Apparel Licensed at the German label, commented on the collection and said:

“The new Manchester City pre-match collection is a great opportunity for PUMA to continue our support for women’s football and to celebrate inspirational women, past and present. The collection is inspired by Manchester’s own Emmeline Pankhurst and is the perfect project for PUMA to partner with the charity ‘City in the Community’ to provide equipment.”

To celebrate the launch of the pre-match range, a few players from Manchester City's first team will feature alongside City Girls for the campaign launch. For a limited time period, the collection pieces will be available as digital merchandise via Blue Moon on Roblox from March 8, 2023, onwards.

