New Balance WRPD Runner “Dark Mushroom” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

New Balance has created an all-new colorway for its newly developed New Balance WRPD Runner shoe model. This time around, the stated sneaker style is decked in a “Dark Mushroom” ensemble.

The New Balance WRPD Runner "Dark Mushroom" sneakers are slated for release on December 20, 2023. These outdoorsy sneakers will be available from New Balance and a few others online and in-store. The retail price is set at $150 for each pair, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

New Balance WRPD Runner “Dark Mushroom” shoes are complimented with bold black hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming New Balance WRPD Runner sneakers (Image via NB)

New Balance, a brand that is acknowledged for its conventional athletic footwear, recently diversified its product line by introducing the contemporary WRPD Runner design.

This shoe is a departure from the brand's usual product lines, such as the 99X series, and it demonstrates New Balance's expertise in combining retro and contemporary design aspects.

The "Green," "Blue," and the original "Sea Salt" colorways of the stated sneaker design have made the most impact so far. Because of the addition of the "Dark Mushroom" rendition, the roster has been expanded to include more options.

The progression of New Balance's shape is demonstrated by the New Balance WRPD Runner “Dark Mushroom,” which is their latest offering. The shoe is characterized by a harmonic combination of different textures and colors, with shaggy suede in an intense mushroom tone embellishing the mudguard, eyestays, and heel toppings.

An attractive contrast is created by juxtaposing this brown tone against a black mesh foundation, which provides both contrast and aesthetic appeal. The midfoot is emphasized with a stitched "N" emblem in a comparable dark mushroom color, which integrates effortlessly with the entire design.

There is a combination of black and brown foam in the midsole of the shoe, which encapsulates the groundbreaking FuelCell supporting system that New Balance has invented.

The WRPD Runner isn't just a fashion statement but also a practical option for people who are interested in sneakers because of the padding that assures durability and ease of use across every step.

The sneaker's construction is finished off with a subtle warped rubber outer sole unit, which not only contributes to the sneaker's distinctive appearance but also guarantees longevity and traction.

The description of these upcoming sneakers on the shoe label’s official website reads:

“The uniquely conceptual design of the WRPD Runner is brought to life through a combination of exaggerated proportions and minimalist restraint. This new silhouette suggests a sense of fluid motion, with the sculpted contours of a full-length FuelCell midsole and an array of wavy accents surrounding an understated knit upper.”

It continues as follows:

“Individual elements sourced from heritage models are warped beyond easy recognition and incorporated naturally into the new design. The WRPD Runner is designed to be a style fixture that feels familiar, while exploring the outer limits of classic running inspiration.”

Set your reminders for the New Balance WRPD Runner “Dark Mushroom” colorway that will be accessible in the coming days. Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes are advised to sign up on the brand’s site for regular notifications on their arrival.