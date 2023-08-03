New Balance Warped Runner "Blue": Everything we know so far 

Revealed to the public in early June, the highly anticipated New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" is on the cusp of its global premiere. Our first peek at this exciting offering from the renowned shoe brand New Balance came via overseas retailers, showcasing not just one but two new styles. The spotlight today, however, is on the "Blue/Black" colorway that has joined the ranks alongside the previously hinted "Beige" pair.

This pair was crafted with finesse, layering rich indigo-hued suede overlays over a neutral color palette. The base is bathed in black, which extends to the laces and midsole, while soft touches of light grey accentuate the brand's oversized "N" logo, the inner lining, and the heel tab.

The official release date for the New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" is yet to be confirmed, but eager fans can take comfort in that specific sizes are currently available at select retailers such as Slam Jam. However, fans might have to exercise more patience for its release stateside. The shoes are anticipated to retail at an average price of £120.00.

New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" - A sneak peek into the design

New Balance is a brand that has been consistently grabbing headlines, releasing a steady flow of impressive colorways, and partnering with influential collaborators. The Boston-based sportswear brand is now set to generate even more buzz with the launch of new silhouettes like the New Balance Warped Runner "Blue."

The shoe was first introduced at AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, making a striking impression with its "Black/Blue" colorway. The base layers of the shoe are constructed with a black knitted mesh. Further, it is complemented by bold blue suede overlays that lend the shoe its distinctive warped look. The "N" logos, interiors, and heel overlays are elegantly finished in white.

New Balance Warped Runner “Blue” (Image via Twitter/@aGOODoutfit)

The semi-chunky midsole units of the New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" stand out with a two-toned gray design, boosting the overall aesthetics of the shoe. More importantly, the shoe incorporates New Balance's FuelCell cushioning foam, ensuring a plush and responsive ride for its wearers.

New Balance's history of designing sneakers dates back to the 1970s, when they revolutionized the athletic footwear market with their ground-breaking designs. Fast forward to the present day, and the brand continues to uphold its innovative spirit by launching new silhouettes like the New Balance Warped Runner "Blue."

The New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" is a testament to New Balance's rich heritage of blending style, comfort, and performance in their footwear designs. This newest silhouette seamlessly marries aesthetic appeal with function, promising a ride as comfortable as stylish.

How New Balance Warped Runner “Blue” Looks (Image via Twitter/@aGOODoutfit)

To put it in simple words, New Balance Warped Runner "Blue" is a much-anticipated addition to New Balance's lineup of stylish, comfortable, and high-performance footwear. With its bold blue suede overlays, comfortable FuelCell cushioning, and chic two-toned midsole, it's no surprise that sneaker enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await this new silhouette.

Soon the official release date will be revealed, and grab a pair at your nearest retailer or online to experience the New Balance difference for yourself. New Balance continues to redefine athletic footwear, and the Warped Runner "Blue" is a shining example of this relentless pursuit of innovation.