New Balance WRPD Runner “Sea Salt” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The Boston-based sneaker label is ready with yet another iteration of the New Balance WRPD Runner, covered in light shade hues. WRPD Runner is a new sneaker model that combines style and performance. The shoe is designed with smooth lines and pronounced curves, taking inspiration from classic running styles and distorting them.

According to Charlotte Lee, Senior Footwear Designer at New Balance, the WRPD Runner is a new concept driven by the unique space where style and performance meet. The upcoming New Balance WRPD Runner “Sea Salt” sneakers will be available on August 18th at 10:00 AM (US/Eastern). Sneakerheads can purchase the pair via the official website of the sneaker brand for $149.99.

New Balance WRPD Runner “Sea Salt” sneakers will come in both men's and women's sizes

New Balance is well-established in the lifestyle market with its current collection of models, including the 550 and 990v3 models, the 610 and more. However, the brand is set to step up its game and extend its reach with new energy this year. The brand is expected to launch the New Balance WRPD Runner later this year.

After making its debut at AURALEE's latest Paris Fashion Week Men's SS24 show, the brand has returned to the spotlight in a neutral-colored colorway. First in the brand's signature "Sea Salt" presentation, it's loaded with FuelCell tech and a sleek, lifestyle-meets-tech design. The sleek, sculpted finish adds a touch of modernity, while the classic "N" branding makes a comeback on both sides.

The lower half is the most striking feature of this upcoming New Balance WRPD Runner. The midsole is a chunky piece with a sleek design that enhances the look and feel of the kicks. The treading at the bottom is composed of curved ridges, similar to those found on Nike Air Zoom Alfa NEXT% running models but are present in a more prominent fashion.

The base layers comprise a typical lifestyle-oriented combination of mesh foundation and suede overlay. This leak-proof pair features a refined and versatile combination of white, brown, and black color blocking that would be suitable for any season.

Kikikickz @kikikickz Cette paire à la semelle généreuse sortira le 16 août dans une version inaugurale "Sea Salt". Vous validez ? New Balance a dévoilé une toute nouvelle silhouette, la WRPD RunnerCette paire à la semelle généreuse sortira le 16 août dans une version inaugurale "Sea Salt". Vous validez ? pic.twitter.com/F4iNHGfL1g

New Balance introduced the model as,

"The uniquely conceptual design of the WRPD Runner is brought to life through a combination of exaggerated proportions and minimalist restraint. This new silhouette suggests a sense of fluid motion, with the sculpted contours of a full-length FuelCell midsole and an array of wavy accents surrounding an understated knit upper."

Further added,

"Individual elements sourced from heritage models are warped beyond easy recognition and incorporated naturally into the new design. The WRPD Runner is designed to be a style fixture that feels familiar, while exploring the outer limits of classic running inspiration."

The New Balance WRPD Runner boasts innovative features ideal for athletes and runners. Its lightweight design offers enhanced agility and reduced fatigue during prolonged runs. The shoe incorporates a responsive cushioning system that ensures optimal comfort and shock absorption, minimizing the impact on joints.

The breathable upper material promotes excellent airflow, keeping feet cool and dry. A secure lacing system and padded collar provide a personalized fit and added ankle support. The durable outsole offers superior traction on various surfaces, enhancing stability and grip.

With its blend of performance-oriented components, the New Balance WRPD Runner would be a top choice for runners and sneakerheads seeking comfort and performance.