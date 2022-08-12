Where to buy Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 Orange shoes? Price and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is one of the most innovative running shoe brands of all time. The swoosh label recently launched an upgraded version of its Alphafly NEXT% earlier this year. Now, it's all set for the launch of a second model, dubbed the Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2.

The shoes will be offered in the brand's favorite colorway, Total Orange, and will come clad in Total Orange / Black / Bright Crimson colorway.

The product will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS at a retail price of $275 in a few weeks. The official release date for the running shoes hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

Nike has described the Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 Orange shoes as rocket ships

Nike released its Alphafly NEXT% 2 silhouette earlier this year as a reiteration of the record-breaking marathon runner shoe. The official site describes the shoe as a rocket ship:

"Once you take a few strides in the Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you’ll never look at your favorite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance."

The latest iteration, which comes clad in a vibrant and bold "Total Orange" colorway, features an update of the Atomknit 2.0 upper, which provides more breathability and improved structure.

The iconic Swoosh logos are featured alongside the laterals painted in black. Most of the shoes come covered in total orange and crimson hue, as the lightweight ribbed laces stretch over the tongue in an orange hue.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2

Color: Total Orange/Black-Bright Crimson

Style Code: DN3555-800

Release Date: 2022

The sole unit of the shoe pulls away from the competition as it incorporates a ZoomX foam platform, widened heel, full-length carbon Flyplate, and the Zoom Air pucks for better stability and maximum energy return.

The Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 was constructed to help shave the precious time off the runner's personal records, without declining the foundation of running a full distance.

The silhouette is one of the most exciting for the fast foot strikers, due to the feature of dual forefoot Zoom Air pods. The sneakers provide forward propulsion advantage due to the incorporated carbon fiber plate midsole.

The Zoom foam provides the most responsive and lightest technology made by the swoosh label, and the full-length carbon-fiber plate provides a greater toe-off speed.

A thin rubber outsole finishes off the design as it enhances traction and adds more bounce. Additionally, the shoes also help improve the transition from heel to forefoot. The bright orange tone brings more aesthetic to the already bold shoe. The entire upper, which comes donned with a total orange hue, also has subtle hits of black.

The Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 “Total Orange” can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of the Swoosh label's SNKRS and select retailers in the coming week at a retail price of $275. The swoosh label is yet to confirm the release details of the latest iteration.

