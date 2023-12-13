District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance recently joined forces with District Vision to offer their collaborative Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack. This joint pack featured two colorways, namely Jet Stream and Falcon.

The District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack went on sale starting on December 11, 2023. These sneakers can be bought from New Balance and a few other online and in-store retailers. The retail price is set at $175, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack offered two minimal iterations

Here's a closer look at the two colorways (Image via New Balance)

District Vision, the company that is known for its performance running accessories, is working with New Balance to launch a fresh line that is geared toward people who are interested in trail running.

As a result of the collaboration, the District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack has been created. This pack features the Fresh Foam X More Trail, which is New Balance's most advanced trail running design.

This District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack is an illustration of the dedication that both companies have to providing items that are both functional as well as of excellent quality.

There are two different shades of footwear, one in a lighter Jet Stream while the other comes in a deeper Falcon. Both of these hues feature haptic print toppings that improve the sturdiness of the "N" emblem as well as its visual appeal.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, these overlays offer extra safeguarding on the toe box, heel counter, and eyelets of the shoe. A distinctive crescent moon insignia is affixed to the tongue of the footwear, which also features the trademarks of the two partnering labels. These distinctive elements of branding distinguish this shoe from others.

In addition, the iconic logo of District Vision is brought out on the insole plus the lateral heel of the right shoe, which adds an exclusive element to this joint venture.

Because the Fresh Foam X More Trail is intended to provide the best possible endurance for trail running, efficiency continues to be the primary focus of this creative process. Long-distance runners will benefit from the exceptional padding and comfort provided by the layered Fresh Foam X midsole of this shoe.

It is a dependable option for trail runners who are looking for a combination of fashion and strength in their footwear because the Vibram outsole provides great grip and toughness across a wide range of terrain variations.

Expand Tweet

The description of the collaborative sneakers on NB’s official website reads:

“In this collaborative take on the Fresh Foam X More Trail, District Vision takes New Balance's premier trail runner and applies symbolic earth tones to the engineered mesh upper. Haptic print overlays are utilized for the 'N' logo on each side, and used again at the toe tips, heel counters, and eyelets.”

It continues as:

“The stacked Fresh Foam X dual-hardness midsole gives the shoe a super-stacked height, while the trail-ready Vibram outsole provides enhanced traction anywhere you may roam.”

Don’t miss out on the latest Fresh Foam X More Trail Pack that is currently available for purchase. Those interested in catching up on more updates about the future releases of New Balance are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s website.