Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Even though everyone is busy getting ready for Christmas 2023, Nike has already begun planning for next year's festivities. A "Christmas" colorway of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite has been spotted online and is scheduled for release next year.

The newly surfaced Kobe 9 Elite “Christmas” variant is expected to enter the footwear scene sometime during December 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and several other retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of these men's sneakers is expected to be set at $240 for each pair.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" shoes are accented with black branding details all over

Here's an on-foot look at the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerbardetroit)

It is anticipated that the Nike Kobe 9 Protro will make its debut in the 2024 Halo series. Not only will this collection include high-top and low-top versions of the Kobe 9, but it will also include both. On top of that, to kick off the Holiday 2024 season, Nike Basketball will once again present an original version of the Kobe 9 Elite shoe.

The Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas" is a vintage sneaker that will be released as a special edition in celebration of its tenth anniversary in 2024. The palette of this Kobe 9 iteration is identical to the one that was released in 2014, and it features a bright crimson, black, and white paint scheme.

The majority of the footwear is covered in bright crimson, beginning with the Flyknit outer and continuing downwards across the lateral guardrail as well as the outer sole unit.

This festive tone is prominently displayed all over with white embellishments. A handful of instances of black accents can be spotted on the Flywire cables, the Kobe marking on the tongue, the Swoosh upon the lateral edges, and the carbon fiber guardrail.

With a Nike React drop-in midsole sitting on top of extended Zoom Air, this Kobe 9 is an upgraded version of the shoe that was originally released.

The high and low Kobe 9 Elite models were the early adopters of Flyknit fabrication in basketball shoes, and they were a smashing success. By utilizing this technology, the Swoosh brand was able to bolster critical areas such as the Achilles toe region while simultaneously allowing airflow and flexibility in the midfoot.

Be on the lookout for the Kobe 9 Protro “Christmas” sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the next Christmas season.

Kobe fans and other sneakerheads who are interested in copping a pair are advised to stay connected to the shoe brand’s site or use its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the confirmed launch dates of these festive sneaker designs.

The Swoosh label seems to have bigger plans for the Nike Kobe collection in the near future, in 2024. The eagerly awaited Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad,” Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo,” and Kobe 8 Protro “Radiant Emerald” sneakers are also scheduled for the next year.

These sneakers are expected to be sold on the online and offline sites of the Swoosh label, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated sellers. All three specified sneaker designs are anticipated to be priced at $190 for each pair, as per sources.