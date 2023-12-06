Air Jordan 13 “Grey Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is preparing its expansive selection for the upcoming year, and the Air Jordan 13 "Grey Blue" colorway, which only recently came to light, appears to be a further addition to the company's growing collection of footwear.

"Grey Blue" is the color scheme utilized to create the 13th signature design this time around. A sneaker source known as Zsneakerheadz recently distributed an early photograph of the much-anticipated footwear.

According to preliminary reports, the "Grey Blue" version of the Air Jordan 13 is anticipated to make its debut on the athletic footwear market on February 10, 2024. However, the precise date on which these shoes will be available for purchase has not yet been disclosed.

In addition to being sold through Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a few Jordan Brand retailers, these sneakers will also be sold through a few other Jordan Brand retailers. They will be dropped with a price tag of $200 for each pair.

Air Jordan 13 “Grey Blue” shoes are contrasted with white leather overlays

Here's a closer look at the sides and heels of these sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Jordan Brand is in the process of releasing the brand-new Air Jordan 13 "Blue Grey," so be prepared to receive it in the spring of 2024. The colors white, yellow ochre, blue grey, and black are all featured in this new collection, which is a dynamic mix of colors.

The Air Jordan 13 has white crushed leather on the side walls, toe box, and tongues, which were manufactured with great care and attention to detail. Meanwhile, the suede mudguards, heel counters, and midsole stand out with their cool "Blue Grey" color.

The stitched Jumpman crafted from yellow is featured on the tongue flaps, which are further enhanced by black tongue tags that bear the recognizable "Jordan" logo. This adds a splash of vibrancy to the shoe. To complete the sophisticated layout, there is a characteristic hologram located at the ankle, and the sole has been constructed of black rubber.

The following is a detailed account of the Air Jordan 13, as recorded on the official website of Jordan Brand:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

It further continues as follows:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

Combining classic design features with a color selection that is revitalizing, the AJ13 "Blue Grey" appears as a must-have for Jordanheads and other sneakers fans. Make sure you don't miss out on the opportunity to enter the Spring 2024 season with this trendy and inviting entry in the Jordan Brand lineup.

To catch quick alerts on the arrival of these sneakers, interested shoppers are urged to stay tuned to Nike's online site or use the SNKRS app.