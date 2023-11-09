Air Jordan 13 "Midnight Navy" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is getting ready with its extensive lineup for the coming year, and the recently surfaced Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” colorway is apparently another addition to its expanding portfolio. This time, the thirteenth signature model is being presented in a “Midnight Navy” ensemble. The mockup image of the anticipated sneaker was recently shared by sneaker insider Sneakerfiles.

The Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” colorway is expected to enter the sneaker market sometime around the fall season of 2024, as per early reports. The final launch date of these shoes, however, has not yet been announced. These sneakers will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of related Jordan Brand sellers. They will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $200 for each pair.

Air Jordan 13 "Midnight Navy" will be complemented by crisp white tones

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ13 Midnight Navy colorway (Image via Instagram/@houseofheat)

As we get closer to the beginning of the year, everyone is keeping a sharp eye out for the newest and most impressive offering from the industry-leading brand, Air Jordan. The business has been luring its loyal fans with sneak peeks into the Fall 2024 range, which has revealed a mixture of highly sought-after partnerships and classic retros that promise to take the scene by surprise.

One of the releases that people are looking forward to most eagerly, is the Air Jordan 13 in "Midnight Navy." Based on the facts that have been put together via teasers and mock-ups, this retro update is anticipated to be clothed in the palette known as "Midnight Navy," with white and gum in support. The latter, as anticipated by sneakerheads, is possibly going to appear in some capacity on the pair's sole unit.

These mockup images released by insiders frequently serve as the foundation for the finished project. Nevertheless, only time will tell how correct they turn out to be.

According to the official Jordan Brand web page, the Air Jordan 13 has the following history as a whole:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

Here's some more info on the thirteenth unique silhouette's style:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

Sneakerfiles has been teasing a variety of hues of the Air Jordan 13 style over the last few months of this year, indicating that Jordan Brand may have more ambitious plans for the shoe's silhouette in the year 2024. It is speculated that certain hues, including "Dune Red," "Yellow Ochre," and "Purple Venom," will be added to Jordan Brand's sneaker lineup for the spring of 2024.

All these forthcoming colorways will be sold via Nike's online and physical platforms, alongside connected Jordan Brand retailers and the SNKRS app.