Air Jordan 13 “White/Yellow Ochre” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike owns various popular sneaker lines and sub labels, but the Jordan Brand is unquestionably the most prominent of them all, and the newly teased Air Jordan 13 colorway will be another addition to this ever-expanding catalog that is being planned for launch in the coming year. The new colorway will be entirely wrapped up in a White/Yellow Ochre/Blue Grey/Black color palette.

The recently emerged Nike Air Jordan 13 “White/Yellow Ochre” shoes are all set to make their debut sometime during Spring 2024. These sneakers will be dropped in full-family sizing options including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. While the first two sizes are marked with retail price tags of $200 and $160, respectively, the next two smaller sizes will be offered for $100 and $85 per pair, respectively.

Those who are interested in buying these sneakers can easily find them on Nike’s online store, its SNKRS app, and with some other affiliated Jordan Brand sellers, both online as well as offline.

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “White/Yellow Ochre” shoes are complimented with grey sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Michael Jordan's 13th signature design has evolved into one of the most frequently retroed styles from his remarkable on-court history, having been associated with the player's sixth NBA Championship. Each season, the panther-inspired shoe gets a new colorway, most recently joined by the "Playoffs," "Black Flint," and "University Blue" endeavours.

According to Jordan Brand's official site, the background information of the Air Jordan 13 is as outlined below:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

The thirteenth distinctive silhouette is described further as follows:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

The dimple-stitched Air Jordan 13 will be accompanying the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" next spring, with a "White/Yellow Ochre" accentuated outfit, according to first-look pictures from trusted sneaker source zSneakerHeadz. The upcoming silhouette is believed to be dominated by "Blue Grey" color blocking.

The aforementioned greyscale texture offers suede materials throughout the heel as well as midsole, complementing the clean white tumbled leather bordering the sides and tongue flaps, but the golden yellow hue is reserved for the tongue's stitched Jumpman emblem.

Underfoot, a completely black panther paw outer sole unit adds a clear tone to the enhanced palette, while the iconic panther eye insignia fastened to the collar takes on a shade of dazzling green.

Make a note of the impending Air Jordan 13 "White/Yellow Ochre" shoes, which will become available in the upcoming year. For those not wanting to miss out on the edition, sign up for fast updates on the official Nike website or get the SNKRS app.

