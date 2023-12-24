ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivy/Smoke Grey” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivy/Smoke Grey” sneakers were introduced in early 2023 through a collaboration with Angelo Baque's Awake brand. These sneakers have quickly gained popularity within the sneaker community.

These shoes excite sneaker enthusiasts due to their distinctive design and connection to their heritage. They have solidified their position in today's sneaker culture.

The ASICS GEL-NYC is gearing up for an entrance into 2024. The masterful combination of retro styles and the hybrid silhouette reveals itself in an alluring “Ivy/Smoke Grey” colorway. This is timed perfectly to welcome the spring season, which showcases the brand's continuous innovation and design prowess.

The sneaker’s release is set for 2024, with a retail price of $130. However, firm launch details on asics.com remain under wraps. However, the sneaker community is eagerly awaiting the restock. This release promises a fresh aesthetic and continuation of ASICS' legacy in footwear innovation.

The “Ivy/Smoke Grey” colorway is a visual feast, boasting suede panels in a striking green hue. These panels gracefully extend from the forefoot to the lower heel and are also present along the tongue, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

The ASICS GEL-NYC seamlessly incorporates elements from the GEL-Nimbus 3, fusing them with other GEL-assisted designs from ASICS' rich history. This blend results in a sneaker that pays homage to the past while firmly planting its feet in contemporary style.

Unveiling the Features

Every detail of the ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivy/Smoke Grey” sneakers is carefully crafted, showcasing ASICS' unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. The design of these sneakers is a thoughtful fusion of style and performance.

Incorporating suede in the upper section adds a touch of luxury, while the cream and grey color scheme provides a versatile palette suitable for various styles and occasions.

The sole unit, inspired by the GEL-Cumulus 16, is a testament to ASICS' advancements in footwear technology. It delivers unmatched comfort, making these sneakers perfect for daily wear. The rubber traction outsole ensures a secure grip, enhancing the shoe's practicality, especially in urban environments.

The profile branding vectors introduce a cream-colored finish, harmoniously contrasting with the green suede. This cream hue extends to the sole unit, a nod to the GEL-Cumulus 16 from 2014.

The sole's design is not just about aesthetics; it also promises durability and comfort, hallmarks of the ASICS brand. The “Smoke Grey” rubber traction complements the sneaker's upper, ensuring both style and functionality are balanced.

The ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivy/Smoke Grey” sneakers celebrate heritage, design, and innovation. Slated for release in 2024 with a price tag of $130, these sneakers are a must-have for enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

Their availability on asics.com is eagerly anticipated, and they are expected to be a standout release for the coming year. The ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivy/Smoke Grey” is more than just a pair of sneakers; it's a statement of style, comfort, and the enduring legacy of a brand that has shaped the world of athletic footwear.