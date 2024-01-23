Zendaya’s look for Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show wins the internet: “Nothing else has ever existed” 

Zendaya graced the ongoing Haute Couture fashion week by attending the Schiaparelli show in a stunning black ensemble. Her fresh appearance in Paris garnered appreciation from fans, who flooded social media with admiring comments.

On January 22, Schiaparelli hurled its fresh fashion collection at Haute Couture Week, and the show was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, alongside many other fashion purists. The Euphoria actress was spotted just outside the fashion show, striking bold poses.

She wore a long, slender gown with a center slit, and the fabric studs on the sleeves served as the most enticing part of her outfit. Notably, she showcased a stylish upgrade to her hairstyle with micro Chinese bangs, further garnering the eyeballs of fashion purists.

Schiaparelli posted a short video of the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress raising her hands toward fans on Instagram. Fans seemed quite delighted to see her in this dress. One of the fans named @blakelythornton commented,

@blakelythornton commented "Nothing else has ever existed" (Image via Instagram/@Schiaparelli)

Apart from him, several other fans have praised her outfit, comparing her with the heroine of the sci-fi movie. More comments are discussed below.

Zendaya appeared in the Haute Couture wearing a Schiaparelli gown

Recently, Zendaya has been making stunning appearances at various red carpet and fashion events, showcasing her enticing fashion preferences effortlessly. Lately, the actress attended the Louis Vuitton show wearing a white gown with a plunged neckline and a high slit, offering a glamorous appeal.

In this event, the Euphoria actress wore a black turtleneck top, clinging to her torso. From her shoulder to her wrist, the fabric embellishments added extra elegance to the outfit. At the bottom, she chose a column skirt with knotted details.

The skirt incorporates a knee-high slit from the back, showcasing her mesh sock. She paired the outfit with a black stiletto. The most enticing part of her look was her fresh updo. She has been praised for her black locks, featuring a new cut that complemented her straight brunette hair. The hair was complemented by the micro Chinese bangs.

Fans appreciated this look as they flooded their praising comments in the comment box. Some praised her sleek straight hair, while others admired her dramatic long train that has been flaunted from her waist, mirroring a horse tail.

One Internet user said that she was the most beautiful alien, while other fans celebrated her look by calling her mother. @Mtv also featured her new Schiaparelli look on its Instagram, garnering an assortment of fans' comments.

Evaluating all the comments from fans, it seemed that her new look had achieved a big nod from the followers.

