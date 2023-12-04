7 most expensive heels of all time

Most expensive heels effortlessly combine wealth and craftsmanship, redefining the limits of luxury. These heels are wearable works of art with designs that feature exquisite detailing, uncommon materials, and unmatched craftsmanship.

They are more than simply accessories or running shoes.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump and 6 other most expensive heels of all time

1. Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Jewel Pump is one of the most expensive heels of all time, with stunning crystal buckle design, a pointed toe, and a 70mm stiletto heel for a touch of eternal beauty.

The slip-on approach of these most expensive heels is convenient, and the branded leather insole gives comfort with each stride.

Dive into the pinnacle of sophisticated elegance with these $2,933 classic pumps, which showcase Manolo Blahnik's famous craftsmanship and unique design.

2. Stuart Weitzman Retro Rose Pumps

STUART WEITZMAN RETRO ROSE PUMPS

These pumps are expertly created and feature an exquisite gold leather design decorated with 24-carat gold and 100-carat diamond-studded rose on each shoe.

Surprisingly, being one of the most expensive heels, these have over 400 diamonds in total. The estimated value of the couple is $1 million.

3. Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite Heels

STUART WEITZMAN TANZANITE HEELS

Stuart Weitzman and Eddie LeVian's creative brains came together to create a masterpiece known as The Tanzanite Heels. These $2 million silver leather; most expensive heels are not only a sight to behold but also a representation of luxury. These are quite admirable in terms of their craftsmanship.

The 'Stuart Weitzman' logo is proudly displayed at the heel of these heels, which are embellished with a 28-carat diamond toe strap and a rare blue tanzanite gemstone from Tanzania, Africa.

4. Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers Passion Diamond Shoes

JADA DUBAI AND PASSION JEWELERS PASSION DIAMOND SHOES

In collaboration with Passion Jewelers, Jada Dubai introduced the world's most expensive high heels, the Passion diamond shoes, which cost a whopping $17 million - roughly $2 million more than their nearest competitors.

These stilettos are made of genuine gold and encrusted with 15-carat flawless diamonds. Each shoe contains 59 precisely arranged tiny round diamonds, for a total of 118 stones per pair. These expensive heels are one-of-a-kind, not your normal running shoes.

5. Harry Winston Ruby Slippers

HARRY WINSTON RUBY SLIPPERS

The Harry Winston Ruby Slippers made their screen debut in the 1939 motion picture Wizard of Oz, accompanying Dorothy Gale on her tour of Emerald City. These famous shoes, which were created in 1989 as a tribute and 50 years later, were valued at $3 million at a celebration.

Being one of the most expensive heels, its appeal is increased by the rubies and diamonds that adorn it. However, they are dismissed as "not stylish" by some critics despite their historical significance.

6. Debbie Wingham High Heels

DEBBIE WINGHAM HIGH HEELS

Up until the Passion Diamond Shoes overtook them, the Debbie Wingham Heels were the priciest shoes in 2017. Wingham, who is well-known for her elaborate gowns, cakes, and rubies, wore these heels to showcase her most recent creation.

The shoes, which Wingham designed, have gold soles, zippers, and 3-carat blue diamonds. Priced at $15.1 million, these most expensive heels were made by her partner, Chris Campbell, by hand.

An unidentified family in Dubai now owns this opulent pair, which is prized for its exquisite construction and adds a glamorous touch to their personal collection.

7. Stuart Weitzman Wizard of Oz Ruby Stilettos

STUART WEITZMAN WIZARD OF OZ RUBY STILETTOS

The Ruby Stilettos combine beauty and opulence, costing $1.6 million and ranking eighth on our list of most expensive heels. The heels are made of pure platinum and have a red stain finish, exuding luxury.

The pair is adorned with 123-carat 642 rubies, adding to its allure and making it the ideal choice for fans of red footwear. The film's initial release date of 2003 was pushed back due to the Middle East war.

These most expensive heels, on the other hand, eventually graced Harrod's in London, marking a delayed but dazzling entry into the fashion scene.

Conclusion

The top seven most expensive heels on the market outperform traditional shoe styles thanks to their exquisite designs and luxurious materials used in their construction. These heels are works of art and craftsmanship, not just any kind of your regular shoes.