What is the 'Farrah Fringes' hairstyle? All you need to know as Kate Middleton takes the lead

On September 13, 2023, Kate Middleton was clicked amidst her ongoing royal duties in a new avatar, flaunting the 'Farrah Fringes' hairstyle. Clad in a navy-hued pant-suit, the Princess of Wales' chestnut-colored tresses grabbed the attention of many beauty enthusiasts because of the resemblance it bore to '70s beauty icon Farrah Fawcett's hairdo.

Once a trendy hairstyle popularized by Farrah Fawcett, this hairdo features a curtain-style fringe - a softer take on more conventional bangs.

"Much softer and literally suits everyone": Kate Middleton's hairstylist on the 'Farrah Fringes'

Kate Middleton's latest hairdo is a new way to add character to the locks, minus the sharp-looking fringes or the short bangs. The 'Farrah Fringes' hairstyle caters to a soft and subtle look and is apt for fine hair, as it volumizes the frontal portion.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue concerning Kate's new hairdo, her hairstylist, Roi Nadin, spoke about the benefits of the style:

"It’s a great thing to do if you want to put a feature in your hair but don’t want to do something drastic like a full fringe. It’s also much softer and literally suits everyone. It’s really good for fine hair too, as it thickens out the front bit."

This straightforward hairstyle accentuates the facial features, perfect for those who love their tresses and do not want them to get too short.

"Cutting wise, if you are worried about it being too short, [get them to] cut the shortest point at your chin. If you want a stronger look, cut the shortest point at the tip of your nose."

What sets 'Farrah Fringes' apart from traditional fringes is its extended length, which enriches the prevailing appeal and makes it easier to preserve.

The alternatives are ample regarding the day-to-day styling of the 'Farrah Fringes' hairstyle:

"To get a cool Bardot vibe, blow-dry it all forward just with your hands or a brush, or blow-dry it back to get a more voluminous, Farrah Fawcett vibe," Nadin said.

One can also consider blow-drying the fringe with a rounded hairbrush for a more lustrous look to attain a smooth and sleek finish.

Finally, sweeping the fringes to the sides and securing them with bobby pins or stylish hair clips also creates a sophisticated and trendy appearance.

The Farrah Fawcett iconic hairstyle. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simple steps to achieve the 'Farrah Fringes' hairstyle

Acquiring the iconic 'Farrah Fringes' hairdo is quite simple.

Wash hair with a hair volumizing shampoo and conditioner for adding volume and consistency.

Use a heat-protectant hairspray to protect the hair strands from wear and tear. Then, with a round paddle brush, untangle the knots.

Blow dry the hair, preferably with a cold blower, concentrating on building volume at the crown.

After drying the hair, divide it into sections. Use a curling iron to make easygoing locks.

Untangle the curls again with a wide-tooth comb to acquire Farrah's signature feathered hair look.

Conclude the hairstyle using a light hairspray to keep it in place the entire day.

Kate Middleton's new 'Farrah Fringes' hairdo is an easy face-trimming hair maneuver, ideal for everyday styling.