This DIY Dry Shampoo Will Add Volume and Nourish Your Hair

There are plenty of recipes to make DIY dry shampoos around the internet, but we guarantee none are going to be as effective as this one. It is like your trusty sidekick when you're in a pinch and can't commit to a full-on hair wash. It's that quick fix that soaks up the excess oil, making your hair look and feel clean without the whole water-and-soap routine.

Moreover, this shampoo acts like a little magician that can give your hair some extra volume and texture boost, especially on those days when it's looking a bit flat, which is infamously known as a bad hair day.

However, here's the thing, too much of a good thing isn't great either, as overusing dry shampoo or not combing it through properly can lead to product buildup on your scalp and hair. When you strike that balance, DIY dry shampoo can be your hair's best friend, offering convenience and a fresh feel at ease.

Here’s How to Make the DIY Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo (Image via Getty Images)

Ingredients and Supplies

1. Absorbent Base - Choose one of the following:

Cornstarch: Ideal for light hair.

Arrowroot powder: Suitable for all hair colors.

Cocoa powder (unsweetened): Great for dark hair.

2. Essential Oils (Optional) - These can add a pleasant scent and some additional benefits to your dry shampoo. Lavender, rosemary, or tea tree oil are good choices.

3. Airtight Container - To store your DIY dry shampoo.

Instructions

Dry shampoo (Image via Getty Images)

Choose Your Absorbent Base: Start by selecting the absorbent base that matches your hair color, if you have light hair, go for cornstarch. If your hair is dark, use cocoa powder. Arrowroot powder works well for all hair colors.

Add Essential Oils (Optional): If you want to add a pleasant scent to your dry shampoo and enjoy the benefits of essential oils, now is the time to do it. Add a few drops (usually 3-5 drops) of your chosen essential oil to the absorbent base, and mix it thoroughly to evenly distribute the scent.

Mix It Up: Combine the absorbent base and optional essential oils thoroughly in a bowl and make sure everything is well blended.

Transfer to an Airtight Container: Carefully pour or spoon your DIY dry shampoo mixture into an airtight container. You can use a clean, empty spice shaker, an old powder container, or even a mason jar with holes poked in the lid for easy application.

The Best Way to Use Your DIY Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo (Image via Getty Images)

Apply to Roots: Part your hair and sprinkle or lightly dust the DIY dry shampoo onto your scalp and roots where oil tends to accumulate. Focus on the areas that need the most refreshing.

Massage In: Gently massage the dry shampoo into your scalp using your fingertips. This helps distribute the product and ensures it absorbs excess oil.

Wait a Few Minutes: Allow the dry shampoo to sit for a few minutes to absorb oil effectively. You'll notice it becoming less visible as it does its job.

Brush or Comb Out: After waiting, brush or comb your hair to remove any excess powder. This also helps distribute the product evenly and gives your hair a fresh, clean appearance.

Style as Desired: Now you're ready to style your hair as usual. Your hair should look and feel refreshed with added volume and texture.

Dry shampoo (Image via Getty Images)

How Does It Nourish Your Hair?

This DIY dry shampoo doesn't directly nourish your hair like traditional wet shampoos, as it's primarily designed for oil absorption and refreshing your scalp. However, it indirectly promotes hair health by reducing the need for frequent wet washing, which can strip natural oils and lead to dryness.

By extending the time between washes, it helps maintain your hair's natural moisture balance, preventing excessive dryness or oiliness. Additionally, this DIY recipe includes ingredients like arrowroot powder, which can provide a soothing effect on the scalp.

Now, you can easily make your DIY dry shampoo and make your hair look healthier and add volume to it. Do follow the instructions properly and get on with it.