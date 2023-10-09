5 best dry shampoos of 2023 

There’s nothing as effective as dry shampoo that makes unwashed, oily hair look fresh and ready to style. This rinse-free shampoo is a great way to create amazing hairstyles on days one’s hair is greasy, or they’re in a rush and cannot schedule shampoo time. The product not only saves time but the effort of blowouts and water as well.

This shampoo doesn’t magically clean the hair with a single spritz, so one cannot say it replaces real shampoo. However, this kind of shampoo is the ideal placeholder.

Expert hairstylists apply these hybrid shampoos by spraying them six inches away from the scalp by dividing the scalp into sections. Wait for twenty seconds, and then use a brush to distribute the powders evenly. However, one mustn’t spray the shampoo in one spot for too long as that will result in product buildup.

Also known as hybrid shampoos, they usually consist of benzene. However, there are cleaner formulations as well, consisting of natural clay and rice powder.

This listicle consists of the five best dry shampoos of 2023, comprising safe-oil absorbing options to volumize hair on greasy days.

Olaplex to Anomaly: 5 best dry shampoos for quick, rinse-free, volumized hair

1) Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo ($30)

This hybrid shampoo uses light-as-air dry cleansing technology for the hair and scalp to feel freshly washed without any powdery residue or buildup. Ideal for straight to coily hair types and all hair textures, this shampoo detoxifies the scalp without clogging pores.

It is infused with Rambutan Seed Extract that neutralizes odor-inducing pollutants, Ultra-fine Micro Starch that absorbs oil without buildup, and Patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology.

2) Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones ($26)

Moroccanoil, as a brand, believes that hair colour is personal, and so should the shampoo. The brand’s hybrid shampoo is available in two formulations for Dark and Light hair tones.

This hybrid shampoo consists of ultra-fine starch that absorbs oil from the scalp, leaving it refreshed and cleansed.

Moreover, it is infused with UV-protecting argan oil that balances the brassiness in blonde hair, revealing better-looking light tones.

This light tone hybrid shampoo has won accolades for its unique colour-friendly formulation.

3) Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk ($24)

Klorane’s official website claims that its hybrid shampoo with oat milk has offered freshness and lightness on non-hair wash days while saving water since 1971. It is a rinse-free shampoo that absorbs excess oil without stripping the scalp of moisture.

The formulation of this hybrid shampoo consists of ultra-absorbent powders and oat milk that offers softening, volumized hair, and a pleasant fragrance.

4) Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($48)

This Oribe product extends the life of one’s blowout and prevents damage while keeping hair clean. It also restores the strength and softness of one’s hair with its fragrance-retention technology ensuring its scent stays on the tresses all day long.

Oribe’s Gold Lust hybrid shampoo fortifies and nourishes dry hair and cleans hair without the hassle of buildup.

5) Anomaly Dry Shampoo ($5.99)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Anomaly range has created quite a stir in the haircare industry, with its hybrid shampoo formulation taking the lead.

The shampoo is infused with antioxidant-rich tea tree oil that clarifies and nourishes hair. Additionally, it consists of amino-acid-rich Rice Starch that absorbs oil and odor.

This shampoo is a clean and vegan formula that is devoid of sulfates, parabens, dyes, or mineral oils.

Running late for a meeting? Came back from the gym with sweaty hair but have to rush somewhere? The answer to all of these problems is dry shampooing the hair. While not recommended daily, it is a savior product for days one wants to style their hair without having to schedule a hair wash.