5 best Ulta Beauty deals to avail from Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale 

Everybody enjoys a good beauty sale, especially one that offers enormous savings for the entire month of October as Ulta Beauty's Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale does. Starting October 7, 2023, to October 21, 2023, one can avail 50 percent off on hair products from popular brands such as Bumble and Bumble, Wella, Drybar, Briogeo, and many more.

The Ulta Beauty sale offers a steal-deal on cult favorite haircare products, including hair serums and styling tools that one may have been saving for. Each of these deals falls on a particular date, so one must be on their toes till October 21, scouring deals they might not get year-round.

To make things easier, this listicle is a round-up of five best beauty deals to avail of from Ulta Beauty’s Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale.

Andrew Fitzsimons Hairspray to Coco & Eve Hair Restoring Mask: 5 must-grab deals at Ulta Beauty’s Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale

1) Andrew Fitzsimons Touch Soft Hold Hairspray

Original retail price- $16

Sale retail price- $8

This deal is available on October 10, 2023, exclusively on Ulta Beauty's Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale. The Andrew Fitzsimons Touch Soft Hold Hairspray is a boon for frizzy hair days as it locks in the style for brushable, budge-proof tresses from day to night. The hairspray offers the utmost elasticity in hair with a dry finish and is ideal for all hair types.

It is a vegan and cruelty-free formulation infused with Aurascent Technology, a long-lasting scent technology. It releases green floral, creamy, and citrus notes in the hair. Additionally, this hairspray tames flyaways and doesn’t leave behind any residue.

2) Bondi Boost AirBurst Styler Hair Straightener with Cool Burst Technology

Original retail price- $79.99

Sale retail price- $40

This hair straightener deal is available on October 11, 2023. The Bondi Boost AirBurst Styler is a versatile hair styling tool that allows one to curl, straighten, or create waves in their hair while sealing the cuticle and offering shine to the tresses.

It is developed with the latest technology and is a lightweight, professional hair straightener with multi-styling benefits. This is a steal deal as the hair straightener features tiny vents that emit cool air to reduce heat and lock in the style for faster styling results.

3) Wella Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue

Original retail price- $95

Sale retail price- $47.50

Wella's miracle hair rescue product is available at a steal deal rate on October 14, 2023, at Ulta Beauty's Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale. Wella’s Ultimate Repair Miracle Rescue strengthens and smoothens the hair as it is infused with AHA and Omega-9. This hair rescue product has many positive reviews, offers long-lasting results, and is dermatologically tested and color-safe as well.

4) Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush

Original retail price- $149

Sale retail price- $74.50

This Drybar best-seller deal is available on October 19, 2023. The brand claims this straightening brush is the quickest way to make hair smooth and frizz-free. This heated straightening brush combines the heat of a flat iron and the structure of a paddle brush to fasten the process of achieving smooth, straight hair.

The brush uses ionic technology to seal the cuticle for less frizz and more shine, and its digital temperature control allows for custom styling on every hair type.

5) Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask

Original Retail Price: $34.90

Sale Retail Price: $17.50

Coco and Eve’s Sweet Repairing and Restoring Mask is available at a flat 50% discount on October 20, 2023, on Ulta Beauty’s Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale. It is a blend of vitamin-rich tropical fruits with powerful active ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan Keratin Complex, and Biometric Ceramides. This hair mask will repair the hair from the inside and keep the strands healthy and strong.

Apart from the abovementioned products, Ulta Beauty’s Fall 2023 Gorgeous Hair Sale has flat 50 percent discounts on multiple haircare products that are a must-try to avail of healthy-looking tresses.