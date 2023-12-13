What are hair clays? 7 best products for men explored

Hair clays are fantastic styling products that provide a strong hold and a matte finish. They are made from all-natural ingredients such as clay, wax, and oils. Unlike gels or pomades, hair clays offer a flexible hold, allowing the user to restyle their hair throughout the day without any stiffness or residue.

These amazing hair clays contain a combination of waxes, clays, and natural oils that not only add texture and volume to the user's hair but also provide excellent hold.

The best part is that hair clays work wonders on all hair types and can be used to create a wide range of styles, from a casual and messy look to a sleek and sophisticated one.

Layrite, Baxter, and 5 best hair clays for men

Men's grooming relies heavily on proper hair care, significantly influencing their overall appearance. To achieve the desired hairstyle, it is crucial to choose the right products. In the vast array of options, hair clay has gained popularity in recent years.

This multipurpose product offers various advantages, such as a stronghold, improved texture, and a trendy matte finish. With its ability to provide both structure and flexibility, hair clay has become a preferred choice for men striving to attain their desired look.

Based on Team Sportskeeda's findings, here is a carefully curated list of the seven best hair clays for men worth trying this season.

1) Layrite Cement Clay

Layrite’s Cement Clay is the top choice for men's hairstyling, offering a strong hold that lasts all day without weighing hair down.

It enhances the natural look of hair while adding texture and thickness. With a clean matte finish, it achieves a refined style without shine.

Priced at $27 at Walmart, this hair clay delivers exceptional hold, texture, and a matte appearance, making it the go-to choice for those seeking top performance.

Pros Cons Leaves no residue Difficult to wash out Water-soluble Suitable for all hair types

2) Baxter of California Clay Pomade

The Clay Pomade by Baxter of California is a strong contender, closely behind the top choice.

Made with high-quality ingredients like clay, beeswax, and fennel oil, this hair wax offers a transformative styling experience. It defines and molds hair, providing a strong hold without any unwanted shine.

Priced at $18.72 on Amazon, this pomade is perfect for short, straight, and thick hair.

Pros Cons Excellent hold Strong smell Contains natural components Good drying power

3) Smooth Viking Styling Clay

Smooth Viking’s Styling Clay is a powerful product with a strong hold and matte finish.

It contains kaolin clay, lanolin wax, beeswax, and soybean oil, providing long-lasting control and a refined look. This hair clay keeps hair neat and in place, making it the ideal choice for those who value durability and reliability in their styling routine.

It is priced at $27.35 at Walmart and is suitable for different lifestyles.

Pros Cons Non-greasy Heavy on some hair textures Leaves no residue Long-lasting

4) BluMaan Cavalier Heavy Clay

This top-selling hair clay is perfect for coarse, unruly, and medium-to-thick hair. It adds texture and volume, making it a go-to solution for men's hair.

It offers a strong hold that lasts all day, allowing for easy restyling. The natural matte finish gives a balanced look for any occasion. In addition to hair styling, this hair clay nourishes the hair, promoting healthier growth.

The item is currently available at Walmart for a price of $15.74.

Pros Cons Provides strong hold Difficult to wash out Paraben-free Suitable for all hair types

5) Woody's Clay for Men

Woody's clay is the best choice for men. It contains natural sculpting elements like kaolin and hemp seed oil.

This product not only sculpts hair but also moisturizes it, preventing breakage and promoting stronger, healthier strands. It adds texture and thickness for a fuller look, while also safeguarding and healing damaged hair.

Available on Amazon for $11.99, it is portable and perfect for touch-ups on the go or weekend getaways.

Pros Cons Animal cruelty-free Strong smell Matte-finish Easy to use

6) Moroccanoil Texture Clay

Moroccanoil presents the texture of clay, a must-try for men. This clay styles hair with a non-sticky finish and taming frizz. Its moldable nature sculpts and defines hair, ensuring a firm hold and matte finish.

Infused with argan oil, shea butter, and bentonite clay, it nourishes while styling, leaving a silky, touchable matte texture.

Priced at $30 at Sephora, this clay provides nourishment and manageability in your haircare routine.

Pros Cons Gives textured hairstyles Difficult to wash out Offers strong-hold Contains nourishing components

7) Brickell Men's Products Styling Clay Pomade

This man-centric clay pomade is a top choice for men's grooming. Crafted with beeswax, bentonite clay, and essential oils, it offers a strong, pliable hold without stiffness.

Ideal for various hairstyles, it provides texture, volume, and a natural matte finish. Enhancing hair thickness and style manageability, it is perfect for men seeking a refined look.

Priced at $23 on Amazon, its natural formulation promotes healthier hair, embodying Brickell's commitment to quality.

Pros Cons Paraben-free Non-allergen free Gives strong hold Natural ingredients

Hair clays are a great styling product for men. They provide a strong hold, texture, and a matte finish. They are versatile, easy to apply, and wash out easily. These seven hair clays can help men achieve a casual everyday look or a more polished style.

They can be purchased from official websites or e-commerce platforms like Walmart, Amazon, and Sephora.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can hair clays be used on all hair types?

Yes, hair clays can be used on various hair types, including straight, curly, short, medium, and long hair.

2. How much hair clay should a haircare enthusiast use?

A haircare enthusiast should start with a small amount of hair clay and add more as needed. It's always better to start with less and build up if necessary.

3. Can hair clays cause damage to the user's hair?

No, hair clays are generally safe to use and will not cause damage to the user's hair. However, it is essential to choose a high-quality product and avoid overusing it.