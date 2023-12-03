How to do different types of man bun hairstyles? 7 Celebrity-inspired looks

Man bun hairstyles have surged in popularity in recent years. This stylish trend entails gathering the hair into a bun at the crown of the head, secured with a band or hair tie. Man bun hairstyles can be styled in different ways, ranging from a refined and sleek appearance to a laid-back and tousled look. It caters to various hair lengths and textures, making it a versatile choice.

Man bun hairstyles are a fashionable choice for men with varying hair lengths—long, medium, or short. They provide a great way to keep hair out of the face while maintaining a fashionable appearance. Moreover, man bun hairstyles can be enhanced with different hair accessories, like headbands or hair ties, allowing for a personalized touch.

From Jason Mamoa to Orlando Bloom: 7 celebrity-inspired man bun hairstyles

From the beauty industry to celebrities, man bun hairstyles encompass a wide range of variations. These include the sleek and sophisticated top knot, the rugged and messy low bun, and even combinations of man buns with beards. Additionally, edgy spiked buns are gaining popularity.

For men with hair that is at least 10 inches long, these man bun hairstyles are a stylish and relevant way to showcase the enduring popularity of this hairdo!

Here are the top seven celebrity-inspired man bun hairstyles:

1) Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa, renowned for his stunning roles in Aquaman, Conan the Barbarian, and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

One notable characteristic that sets him apart is his distinctive bun hairstyle, elegantly securing his impressive locks away from his face. Adding a touch of personal flair to his look, he frequently accessorizes his bun with his preferred scrunchie, further cementing his reign as the king of this iconic hairstyle.

2) Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell demonstrates the versatility of man bun hairstyles with his unique combination of an undercut and a bun. The undercut features neatly shaved sides that are carefully cut beneath each side of his natural parting while leaving the top layers of his hair untouched.

The actor's attention-grabbing man bun hairstyle is designed to have just enough hair for a small and stylish top knot. To enhance the look even further, Farrell pairs it with a timeless suit and tie ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication.

3) Jared Leto

Jared Leto, with his mesmerizing blue eyes, radiates a sense of casualness as he strolls down the street, donning a sleek and slicked-back low-man bun hairstyle.

Renowned for his exceptional performances in beloved films like My So-Called Life, Fight Club, Requiem for a Dream, and Dallas Buyers Club, as well as his role as the lead singer of the acclaimed band 30 Seconds to Mars, Leto has established himself as a true trendsetter in Hollywood.

By showcasing the low-man bun as a fantastic alternative to traditional styles, Leto's iconic hairstyle exudes a relaxed and carefree vibe, making it a perfect choice for more laid-back occasions.

4) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's mini-man bun stole the spotlight during his time at Juventus, as his hairstyling game continues to impress. Known for experimenting with his hair, the soccer star truly hit the mark with this particular style.

Ronaldo wears a small bun on top of his head with grown-out locks that perfectly complement an undercut, giving him a dynamic and energizing appearance.

Christino's unique man bun hairstyle combines a sporty edge with classic style, allowing him to dominate the field with his skills and impeccable fashion sense.

5) Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik, the former member of One Direction, has been spotted with a fresh new hairstyle featuring an undercut and a man bun. Even after leaving the boy band, Zayn's hairstyle preferences have consistently evolved and undergone striking transformations.

The beauty industry is optimistic that he will maintain the man bun as a defining element of his signature bun hairstyle in the coming years.

6) David Beckham

David Beckham's man bun hairstyle has achieved iconic status, surpassing even his remarkable soccer skills. The way Beckham flawlessly gathers his hair into a spiked bun exudes sophistication and refinement, elevating his overall image.

To add an edgy touch, he ingeniously allows the ends of his ponytail to protrude from the top, resulting in a distinctive and attention-grabbing twist.

7) Orlando Bloom

An early trendsetter of the man bun hairstyle, a young Orlando Bloom was often seen sporting his neatly tied-back locks. Widely recognized for his memorable performances in Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings, this talented actor has now embraced a more refined look.

With his undeniable charm and natural charisma, Orlando Bloom is sure to leave a lasting impact in both the film industry and the world of fashion, regardless of his chosen hairstyle.

Inspired by the likes of celebrities, these 7-man bun hairstyles are sure to help individuals with different tastes find the perfect one to rock this season.

Whether aiming for sophistication or a laid-back style, these celebrity-inspired man bun hairstyles are sure to elevate one's overall look and make a statement.